Manifestation violente à Washington

Plusieurs centaines de manifestants masqués et habillés de noir ont provoqué des incidents dans le centre de Washington, lançant des pierres et cassant des vitrines, ont constaté des journalistes de l'AFP.
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFPDemonstrators protest before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world. / AFP PHOTO / ZACH GIBSON
-
AFPDemonstrators protest before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world. / AFP PHOTO / ZACH GIBSON
-
AFPDemonstrators protest before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world. / AFP PHOTO / ZACH GIBSON
La police a fait usage de gaz lacrymogènes pour les disperser. La vitrine d'un café Starbucks a notamment été complètement brisée, à moins d'une heure de la prestation de serment de Donald Trump au Capitole.