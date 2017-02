Le mythique Waldorf Astoria ferme ses portes

AFP

One of the Art Deco elevators at New York City's Waldorf Astoria, one of the most famous hotels in the world, February 24, 2017. On March 1, 2017, the Waldorf Astoria will close temporarily for renovations, and reportedly only a small portion of the hotel will remain the rest being turned into condominiums. The Waldorf Hotel opened in March 1893. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY