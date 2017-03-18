Chuck Berry en 10 chansons

Voici les principales chansons qui ont marqué le parcours de Chuck Berry. Il avait connu le succès avec «Maybellene», vendu à plus d'un million d'exemplaires, suivi notamment par «Roll over Beethoven» et «Johnny B. Goode».

- 1955: «Maybellene», «Thirty Days»

- 1956: «Roll over Beethoven», «Too Much Monkey Business», «You can't Catch me»

- 1957: «School Days», «Rock and Roll music»

- 1958: «Sweet Little Sixteen», «Carol», «Johnny B. Goode», «Reelin' and Rockin'«, «Around and Around»

- 1959: «Memphis, Tennessee», «Little Queenie», «Back in the USA», «Almost Grown»

- 1960: «Let it Rock», «Bye Bye Johnny»

- 1961: «Come on», «Don't you Lie to Me», «Go, Go, Go», «I'm Talking About you»

- 1964: «Nadine», «No Particular Place to Go», «You Never can Tell»

- 1972: «My Ding A Ling»

- 1973: «Hello Little Girl, Goodbye»