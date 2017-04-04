Pythons, tarentules et scorpions envoyés par courrier

AFP

This undated handout picture released by the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources on April 4, 2017 shows exotic snakes and spiders (in clear boxes) on display after they were found in shoe boxes in a Melbourne mail room. Australian customs officers got more than they bargained for when two shoe boxes arrived from Europe with venomous snakes, exotic spiders and scorpions found slithering inside the "creep crawly cargo". / AFP PHOTO / Department of Agriculture and Water Resources / Handout / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND WATER RESOURCES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS