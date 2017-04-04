Pythons, tarentules et scorpions envoyés par courrier

Les douaniers australiens ont eu du nez en ouvrant le mois dernier deux boîtes qui étaient censées contenir des chaussures, mais qui renfermaient en fait des serpents venimeux, des araignées exotiques et des scorpions.
Cette découverte a été faite à Melbourne dans une cargaison envoyée par la poste depuis un pays d'Europe du Nord, a annoncé mardi dans un communiqué la police australienne des frontières.
Six vipères originaires d'Asie du Sud-Est, trois pythons royaux, neuf tarentules provenant d'Amérique latine et des scorpions d'Asie se trouvaient dans l'inhabituelle cargaison.
AFPThis undated handout picture released by the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources on April 4, 2017 shows exotic snakes and spiders (in clear boxes) on display after they were found in shoe boxes in a Melbourne mail room. Australian customs officers got more than they bargained for when two shoe boxes arrived from Europe with venomous snakes, exotic spiders and scorpions found slithering inside the "creep crawly cargo". / AFP PHOTO / Department of Agriculture and Water Resources / Handout / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND WATER RESOURCES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Dans son communiqué, la police présente cette découverte comme une affaire grave en raison des risques que présentent ces créatures non originaires d'Australie pour la biodiversité de l'île-continent.
Des investigations sont en cours pour tenter d'expliquer la présence de ces animaux vivants dans ces colis. Mais certains responsables ont estimé qu'ils étaient probablement destinés à approvisionner le marché noir.