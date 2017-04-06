Un tramway se renverse, 14 blessés

Un des emblématiques tramways à impériale de Hong Kong s'est renversé dans la nuit de mercredi à jeudi, blessant 14 personnes à bord, a annoncé la police, qui a arrêté son chauffeur pour conduite dangereuse.
L'accident, extrêmement rare dans une ville connue pour l'efficacité et la fiabilité de ses transports en commun, est survenu vers minuit dans le quartier de Central, coeur financier de l'ex-colonie britannique.
Cinq femmes et neuf hommes, dont le chauffeur, ont été blessés, dont certains hospitalisés. Le conducteur âgé de 23 ans a été arrêté pour être interrogé, a précisé la police, qui n'a donné à ce stade aucune explication de cet accident.
C'est le second incident d'importance dans les transports en commun hongkongais depuis le début de l'année.
AFPA bystander (R) watches as emergency service personnel use a spotlight to inspect the under carriage of a double-decker tram after it tipped over on a main road in Hong Kong, early on April 6, 2017. The driver of a double-decker tram that tipped over in Hong Kong injuring 14 people was arrested April 6 on suspicion of dangerous driving. / AFP PHOTO / ANTHONY WALLACE
En février, 17 personnes avaient été blessées par un incendie dans une rame de métro qui avait entraîné l'évacuation de l'immense station de Tsim Sha Tsui, dans le sud de la péninsule de Kowloon. Un homme soupçonné d'incendie criminel avait été arrêté.
Les élégants tramways à impériale sont une institution à Hong Kong, une ville qu'ils sillonnent depuis plus de 110 ans.
Connus localement sous l'appellation «ding-ding» à cause de leurs klaxons caractéristiques, les tramways qui desservent la bande côtière septentrionale de l'île principale de la ville transportent chaque jour plus de 200 000 passagers.