Des conditions propices à la vie sur une lune de Saturne

La sonde américaine Cassini a détecté de l'hydrogène dans un panache de vapeur émanant de fissures dans l'épaisse couche de glace d'Encelade, une lune de Saturne, qui ne peut s'expliquer que par des réactions hydrothermales propices à la présence de la vie.
Selon les scientifiques à l'origine de cette découverte rapportée jeudi dans la revue américaine Science, «des réactions hydrothermales entre des roches chaudes et l'océan se trouvant sous la surface gelée de la lune sont la seule source plausible de cet hydrogène».
This NASA handout illustration obtained April 6, 2017 shows NASA's Cassini spacecraft about to make one of its dives between Saturn and its innermost rings as part of the mission's grand finale. Cassini will make 22 orbits that swoop between the rings and the planet before ending its mission on September 15, 2017, with a final plunge into Saturn. The mission team hopes to gain insights into the planet's internal structure and the origins of the rings, obtain the first-ever sampling of Saturn's atmosphere and particles coming from the main rings, and capture the closest-ever views of Saturn's clouds and inner rings.During its time at Saturn, Cassini has made numerous dramatic discoveries, including a global ocean that showed indications of hydrothermal activity within the icy moon Enceladus, and liquid methane seas on its moon Titan.
A sinuous feature snakes northward from Enceladus' south pole like a giant tentacle
This NASA image taken in visible light with the Cassini spacecraft's narrow-angle camera on September 8, 2015 shows Saturn's moons Dione(Front) and Enceladus(rear). Although Dione and Enceladus are composed of nearly the same materials, Enceladus has a considerably higher reflectivity than Dione. As a result, it appears brighter against the dark night sky. The surface of Enceladus (313 miles or 504 kilometers across) endures a constant rain of ice grains from its south polar jets. As a result, its surface is more like fresh, bright, snow than Dione's (698 miles or 1123 kilometers across) older, weathered surface. As clean, fresh surfaces are left exposed in space, they slowly gather dust and radiation damage and darken in a process known as "space weathering."
