/news/world

Sonde américaine

Des conditions propices à la vie sur une lune de Saturne

Agence France-Presse

| Publié le - Mis à jour

La sonde américaine Cassini a détecté de l'hydrogène dans un panache de vapeur émanant de fissures dans l'épaisse couche de glace d'Encelade, une lune de Saturne, qui ne peut s'expliquer que par des réactions hydrothermales propices à la présence de la vie.

Selon les scientifiques à l'origine de cette découverte rapportée jeudi dans la revue américaine Science, «des réactions hydrothermales entre des roches chaudes et l'océan se trouvant sous la surface gelée de la lune sont la seule source plausible de cet hydrogène».

  • This NASA handout illustration obtained April 6, 2017 shows NASA's Cassini spacecraft about to make one of its dives between Saturn and its innermost rings as part of the mission's grand finale. Cassini will make 22 orbits that swoop between the rings and the planet before ending its mission on September 15, 2017, with a final plunge into Saturn. The mission team hopes to gain insights into the planet's internal structure and the origins of the rings, obtain the first-ever sampling of Saturn's atmosphere and particles coming from the main rings, and capture the closest-ever views of Saturn's clouds and inner rings.During its time at Saturn, Cassini has made numerous dramatic discoveries, including a global ocean that showed indications of hydrothermal activity within the icy moon Enceladus, and liquid methane seas on its moon Titan. / AFP PHOTO / NASA/JPL-CALTECH / Handout / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO /NASA/JPL-CALTECH - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
    AFP
    This NASA handout illustration obtained April 6, 2017 shows NASA's Cassini spacecraft about to make one of its dives between Saturn and its innermost rings as part of the mission's grand finale. Cassini will make 22 orbits that swoop between the rings and the planet before ending its mission on September 15, 2017, with a final plunge into Saturn. The mission team hopes to gain insights into the planet's internal structure and the origins of the rings, obtain the first-ever sampling of Saturn's atmosphere and particles coming from the main rings, and capture the closest-ever views of Saturn's clouds and inner rings.During its time at Saturn, Cassini has made numerous dramatic discoveries, including a global ocean that showed indications of hydrothermal activity within the icy moon Enceladus, and liquid methane seas on its moon Titan. / AFP PHOTO / NASA/JPL-CALTECH / Handout / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO /NASA/JPL-CALTECH - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
  • A sinuous feature snakes northward from Enceladus' south pole like a giant tentacle Featuring: Enceladus When: 18 Apr 2016 Credit: NASA **WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material.**
    NASA
    A sinuous feature snakes northward from Enceladus' south pole like a giant tentacle Featuring: Enceladus When: 18 Apr 2016 Credit: NASA **WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material.**
  • This NASA image taken in visible light with the Cassini spacecraft's narrow-angle camera on September 8, 2015 shows Saturn's moons Dione(Front) and Enceladus(rear). Although Dione and Enceladus are composed of nearly the same materials, Enceladus has a considerably higher reflectivity than Dione. As a result, it appears brighter against the dark night sky. The surface of Enceladus (313 miles or 504 kilometers across) endures a constant rain of ice grains from its south polar jets. As a result, its surface is more like fresh, bright, snow than Dione's (698 miles or 1123 kilometers across) older, weathered surface. As clean, fresh surfaces are left exposed in space, they slowly gather dust and radiation damage and darken in a process known as
    AFP
    This NASA image taken in visible light with the Cassini spacecraft's narrow-angle camera on September 8, 2015 shows Saturn's moons Dione(Front) and Enceladus(rear). Although Dione and Enceladus are composed of nearly the same materials, Enceladus has a considerably higher reflectivity than Dione. As a result, it appears brighter against the dark night sky. The surface of Enceladus (313 miles or 504 kilometers across) endures a constant rain of ice grains from its south polar jets. As a result, its surface is more like fresh, bright, snow than Dione's (698 miles or 1123 kilometers across) older, weathered surface. As clean, fresh surfaces are left exposed in space, they slowly gather dust and radiation damage and darken in a process known as "space weathering." AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / NASA/JPL-CALTECH/SPACE SCIENCE INSTITUTE == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / MANDATORY CREDIT: "AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / NASA/JPL-CALTECH/SPACE SCIENCE INSTITUTE "/ NO MARKETING / NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS / DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==
  • AFP
    This NASA image released October 30, 2015 shows an unprocessed view of Saturn's moon Enceladus acquired by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during a close flyby of the icy moon on October 28, 2015. NASA's Cassini spacecraft has begun transmitting its latest images of Saturn's icy, geologically active moon Enceladus, acquired during the dramatic October 28, 2015 flyby in which the probe passed about 30 miles (49 kilometers) above the moon's south polar region. The spacecraft will continue transmitting its data from the encounter for the next several days. AFP PHOTO/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute = RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE�- MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute " -�NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS =
  • AFP
    This NASA image released October 30, 2015 shows an unprocessed view of Saturn's moon Enceladus acquired by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during a close flyby of the icy moon on October 28, 2015. NASA's Cassini spacecraft has begun transmitting its latest images of Saturn's icy, geologically active moon Enceladus, acquired during the dramatic October 28, 2015 flyby in which the probe passed about 30 miles (49 kilometers) above the moon's south polar region. The spacecraft will continue transmitting its data from the encounter for the next several days. AFP PHOTO/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute = RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE�- MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute " -�NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS =
  • AFP
    This NASA image obtained April 4, 2014 , shows a diagram that illustrates the possible interior of Saturn's moon Enceladus based on a gravity investigation by NASA's Cassini spacecraft and NASA's Deep Space Network, reported in April 2014. The gravity measurements suggest an ice outer shell and a low density, rocky core with a regional water ocean sandwiched in between at high southern latitudes. Views from Cassini's imaging science subsystem were used to depict the surface geology of Enceladus and the plume of water jets gushing from fractures near the moon's south pole. Enceladus is 313 miles (504 kilometers) in diameter. AFP PHOTO/NASA/JPL-CALTECH/HANDOUT = RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA/JPL-CALTECH/ HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS =
  • This NASA artisit's rendering obtained March 12, 2015 shows a cutaway view of Saturn's moon Enceladus that depicts possible hydrothermal activity that may be taking place on and under the seafloor of the moon's subsurface ocean, based on recently published results from NASA's Cassini mission. Hydrothermal activity is a process where seawater infiltrates and reacts with a rocky crust, emerging as a heated, mineral-laden solution. This is a natural occurrence in Earth's oceans. Grains of rock spewed into deep space suggest a small moon of Saturn has hydrothermal vents, boosting theories it may harbour microbial life, scientists said March 11, 2015. Reporting in the journal Nature, astrophysicists in the United States offered a solution to a decade-old mystery over dust observed streaming from Saturn's rings. The grains are disgorged from a mineral-rich, balmy sea beneath the planet's ice-crusted moon Enceladus, they suggested. AFP PHOTO/NASA/JPL-CALTECH = RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / MANDATORY CREDIT:
    AFP
    This NASA artisit's rendering obtained March 12, 2015 shows a cutaway view of Saturn's moon Enceladus that depicts possible hydrothermal activity that may be taking place on and under the seafloor of the moon's subsurface ocean, based on recently published results from NASA's Cassini mission. Hydrothermal activity is a process where seawater infiltrates and reacts with a rocky crust, emerging as a heated, mineral-laden solution. This is a natural occurrence in Earth's oceans. Grains of rock spewed into deep space suggest a small moon of Saturn has hydrothermal vents, boosting theories it may harbour microbial life, scientists said March 11, 2015. Reporting in the journal Nature, astrophysicists in the United States offered a solution to a decade-old mystery over dust observed streaming from Saturn's rings. The grains are disgorged from a mineral-rich, balmy sea beneath the planet's ice-crusted moon Enceladus, they suggested. AFP PHOTO/NASA/JPL-CALTECH = RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / MANDATORY CREDIT: "AFP PHOTO HANDOUT-NASA/JPL-CALTECH"/ NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS/ � NO A LA CARTE SALES / DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / =
  • AFP
    This NASA image obtained October 27, 2015 shows Enceladus. To the north, the terrain is covered in impact craters, much like other icy moons. But to the south, the record of impact cratering is much more sparse, and instead the land is covered in fractures, ropy or hummocky terrain and long, linear features. Lit terrain seen here is on the trailing side of Enceladus. North on Enceladus is up. The image was taken in visible green light with the Cassini spacecraft narrow-angle camera on July 27, 2015. The view was obtained at a distance of approximately 70,000 miles (112,000 kilometers) from Enceladus and at a Sun-Enceladus-spacecraft, or phase, angle of 25 degrees. Image scale is 0.4 miles (0.7 kilometers) per pixel. AFP PHOTO/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute = RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE�- MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute" -�NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS =
  • AFP
    This NASA image released October 30, 2015 shows an unprocessed view of Saturn's moon Enceladus acquired by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during a close flyby of the icy moon on October 28, 2015. NASA's Cassini spacecraft has begun transmitting its latest images of Saturn's icy, geologically active moon Enceladus, acquired during the dramatic October 28, 2015 flyby in which the probe passed about 30 miles (49 kilometers) above the moon's south polar region. The spacecraft will continue transmitting its data from the encounter for the next several days. AFP PHOTO/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute = RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE�- MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute " -�NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS =
  • AFP
    This NASA image released October 30, 2015 shows an unprocessed view of Saturn's moon Enceladus acquired by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during a close flyby of the icy moon on October 28, 2015. NASA's Cassini spacecraft has begun transmitting its latest images of Saturn's icy, geologically active moon Enceladus, acquired during the dramatic October 28, 2015 flyby in which the probe passed about 30 miles (49 kilometers) above the moon's south polar region. The spacecraft will continue transmitting its data from the encounter for the next several days. AFP PHOTO/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute = RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE�- MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute " -�NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS =
  • This
  • A
  • This
  • This
  • This
  • This
  • This
  • This
  • This
  • This

«Bien que nous n'ayons pas détecté la vie, nous avons trouvé une source d'alimentation de la vie», a expliqué Hunter Waite, du Southwest Research Institute à San Antonio (Texas). «C'est un peu comme un magasin de confiseries pour des microbes».

Sur Terre, ce processus procure l'énergie aux écosystèmes qui se développent à proximité des cheminées hydrothermales au fond des océans où il y a une activité volcanique.

Les instruments de Cassini ont détecté cet hydrogène moléculaire en 2015, quand la sonde s'est approchée au plus près de la surface d'Encelade --à environ 50 kilomètres-- pour traverser un geyser dans la région du pôle Sud.

Les chercheurs indiquent que la vapeur et les particules traversées par Cassini contenaient jusqu'à 1,4% d'hydrogène et 0,8% de dioxyde de carbone. Ces éléments sont essentiels à la méthanogénèse, une réaction chimique permettant sur Terre à des microbes de vivre dans des profondeurs océaniques que les rayons du Soleil ne peuvent atteindre.

«Cette observation représente une avancée importante pour évaluer l'habitabilité d'Encelade», a estimé Jeffrey Seewald, un scientifique de la Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, dans un article accompagnant l'étude.

Cassini avait déjà collecté des données indiquant la présence d'un vaste océan sous une épaisse couche de glace au fond duquel se trouve un socle rocheux. La sonde est en orbite autour de Saturne depuis 2004.

Dans la même catégorie

Recommandé pour vous

Ailleurs sur le web