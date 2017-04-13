Des conditions propices à la vie sur une lune de Saturne

AFP

This NASA handout illustration obtained April 6, 2017 shows NASA's Cassini spacecraft about to make one of its dives between Saturn and its innermost rings as part of the mission's grand finale. Cassini will make 22 orbits that swoop between the rings and the planet before ending its mission on September 15, 2017, with a final plunge into Saturn. The mission team hopes to gain insights into the planet's internal structure and the origins of the rings, obtain the first-ever sampling of Saturn's atmosphere and particles coming from the main rings, and capture the closest-ever views of Saturn's clouds and inner rings.During its time at Saturn, Cassini has made numerous dramatic discoveries, including a global ocean that showed indications of hydrothermal activity within the icy moon Enceladus, and liquid methane seas on its moon Titan. / AFP PHOTO / NASA/JPL-CALTECH / Handout / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO /NASA/JPL-CALTECH - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS