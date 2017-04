Une montagne d'ordures s'effondre, six morts dans un bidonville

AFP

Sri Lankan hospital workers bring in a wounded woman to the main hospital in Colombo on April 14, 2017. Emergency workers dug through tonnes of garbage in Sri Lanka's capital on April 14, 2017 after a massive rubbish dump buried an estimated 40 homes during the country's traditional new year. President Maithripala Sirisena ordered hundreds of troops and police to join firefighters in the Colombo rescue operation after the 300-foot (91-metre) high dump caught fire and collapsed, officials said. / AFP PHOTO / LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI