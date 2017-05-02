/buzz/homepage

Gala du MET Populaire

Céline Dion stylée et glamour en Versace

TVA Nouvelles

| Publié le - Mis à jour

Des paillettes, de l’extravagance, de grands designers, des vedettes de tout acabit et Céline Dion au gala du  Metropolitan Museum, hier soir à New York, où il y avait foule pour cet événement mondain.

  • TOPSHOT - Celine Dion arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
    TOPSHOT - Celine Dion arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • Celine Dion arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
    Celine Dion arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • Celine Dion attends
    Celine Dion attends "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion leaves from The Mark Hotel for the 2017 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Gar�ons: Art of the In-Between' Met Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion leaves from The Mark Hotel for the 2017 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Gar�ons: Art of the In-Between' Met Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion leaves from The Mark Hotel for the 2017 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Gar�ons: Art of the In-Between' Met Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion leaves from The Mark Hotel for the 2017 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Gar�ons: Art of the In-Between' Met Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Celine Dion attends "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
La diva québécoise y faisait sa première apparition  vêtue d’une création signée Donatella Versace argentée et noir. Elle arborait un maquillage intense.

 

Céline avait partagé la veille son excitation au Women’s Wear Daily. «C’est comme avoir un emploi pour la première fois ou avoir son premier baiser. C’est gros. Je ne vais pas avoir assez d’yeux pour tout voir», rapporte le Journal de Montréal.

  • Rihanna attends the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
    Rihanna attends the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rihanna attends the
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rihanna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rihanna attends the
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rihanna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Katy Perry attends the
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Katy Perry attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • TOPSHOT - Katy Perry arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
    TOPSHOT - Katy Perry arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
  • TOPSHOT - Katy Perry arrives at the Costume Institute Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
    TOPSHOT - Katy Perry arrives at the Costume Institute Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
  • Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee Furness Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
    Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee Furness Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
  • Pharrell Williams (L) and Helen Lasichanh arrive for the Costume Institue Benefit on May 1, 2017, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
    Pharrell Williams (L) and Helen Lasichanh arrive for the Costume Institue Benefit on May 1, 2017, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
  • TOPSHOT - Lily Collins arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
    TOPSHOT - Lily Collins arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Zoe Kravitz attends the
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Zoe Kravitz attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Katie Holmes Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
    Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Katie Holmes Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
  • Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Kylie Jenner Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
    Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Kylie Jenner Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
  • Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Emma Roberts Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
    Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Emma Roberts Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
  • Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Allison Williams Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
    Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Allison Williams Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
  • Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Lena Dunham Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
    Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Lena Dunham Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
  • Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Yolanda Hadid Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
    Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Yolanda Hadid Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
  • Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Anwar Hadid Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
    Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Anwar Hadid Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
  • Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Hasan Minhaj Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
    Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Hasan Minhaj Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
  • Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Jennifer Connelly Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
    Metropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Jennifer Connelly Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Tabitha Simmons leaves from The Mark Hotel for the 2017 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Gar�ons: Art of the In-Between' Met Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Tabitha Simmons leaves from The Mark Hotel for the 2017 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Gar�ons: Art of the In-Between' Met Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Ben Platt leaves from The Mark Hotel for the 2017 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Gar�ons: Art of the In-Between' Met Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Ben Platt leaves from The Mark Hotel for the 2017 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Gar�ons: Art of the In-Between' Met Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Jaden Smith attends the
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Jaden Smith attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Migos attends the
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Migos attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
  • TOPSHOT - Tom Brady (R) and Gisele Bundchen arrive for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
    TOPSHOT - Tom Brady (R) and Gisele Bundchen arrive for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
  • TOPSHOT - Cara Delevingne arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
    TOPSHOT - Cara Delevingne arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
La star planétaire ose de plus en plus en matière de mode aiguillée par son nouveau styliste Law Roach.

