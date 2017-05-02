Céline Dion stylée et glamour en Versace

Des paillettes, de l’extravagance, de grands designers, des vedettes de tout acabit et Céline Dion au gala du Metropolitan Museum, hier soir à New York, où il y avait foule pour cet événement mondain.
Celine Dion arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
La diva québécoise y faisait sa première apparition vêtue d’une création signée Donatella Versace argentée et noir. Elle arborait un maquillage intense.
Céline avait partagé la veille son excitation au Women’s Wear Daily. «C’est comme avoir un emploi pour la première fois ou avoir son premier baiser. C’est gros. Je ne vais pas avoir assez d’yeux pour tout voir», rapporte le Journal de Montréal.
La star planétaire ose de plus en plus en matière de mode aiguillée par son nouveau styliste Law Roach.