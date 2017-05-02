Les robes les plus originales du MET gala

Les plus grandes vedettes avaient rendez-vous lundi soir au traditionnel MET gala, à New York. Cette soirée, toujours organisée le premier lundi de mai, sert à lever des fonds pour le Costume Institute du Metropolitan Museum of Art’s.
AFPRihanna attends the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rihanna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rihanna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Katy Perry attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPTOPSHOT - Katy Perry arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
AFPTOPSHOT - Katy Perry arrives at the Costume Institute Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
WENN.comMetropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee Furness Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
AFPPharrell Williams (L) and Helen Lasichanh arrive for the Costume Institue Benefit on May 1, 2017, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
AFPTOPSHOT - Lily Collins arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Zoe Kravitz attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
WENN.comMetropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Katie Holmes Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
WENN.comMetropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Kylie Jenner Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
WENN.comMetropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Emma Roberts Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
WENN.comMetropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Allison Williams Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
WENN.comMetropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Lena Dunham Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
WENN.comMetropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Yolanda Hadid Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
WENN.comMetropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Anwar Hadid Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
WENN.comMetropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Hasan Minhaj Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
WENN.comMetropolitan Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between Featuring: Jennifer Connelly Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 May 2017 Credit: WENN.com
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Tabitha Simmons leaves from The Mark Hotel for the 2017 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Gar�ons: Art of the In-Between' Met Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Ben Platt leaves from The Mark Hotel for the 2017 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Gar�ons: Art of the In-Between' Met Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Jaden Smith attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Migos attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPTOPSHOT - Tom Brady (R) and Gisele Bundchen arrive for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
AFPTOPSHOT - Cara Delevingne arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
LK/WENNCelebrities leave the Carlyle Hotel to attend the Met Gala Featuring: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Where: New York, United States When: 01 May 2017 Credit: LK/WENN
AFPTOPSHOT - Laura Osnes arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
AFPTOPSHOT - Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie arrive for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Serena Williams attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Laurie Karon and director Paul Feig attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Sarah Paulson attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Natasha Poly attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Model Behati Prinsloo attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rita Ora attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Amy Fine Collins attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Ruby Rose leaves from The Mark Hotel for the 2017 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Gar�ons: Art of the In-Between' Met Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Janelle Monae and Miranda Kerr attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Naomi Watts attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Riley Keough attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kim Kardashian West attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Lara Stone and Christopher Kane attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Bella Hadid attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Ashley Graham attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Lily Aldridge attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kendall Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPFei Fei Sun attends the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
AFPHailey Gates attends the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Stella Maxwell attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPAnna Cleveland and Julien d'Ys attend the Costume Institute Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
AFPSofia Coppola attends the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: (L-R) Anna Cleveland, Julien d'Ys, and Stella Tennant attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Sasha Lane attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: (L-R) Lori Harvey, Natasha Lau, Corinne Foxx and Sonia Ben Ammar attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPJulianne Moore attends the Costume Institute Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Fabiola Beracasa attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Derek Blasberg (L) attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Francesco Carrozzini (L) and Bee Shaffer attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Aymeline Valade attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
Cet évènement est reconnu pour être une soirée où les vedettes osent porter des tenues extravagantes. Chaque année, un thème différent est proposé et les invités sont encouragés à s’en inspirer. Le thème de cette année : «Comme des garçons».
L’entrée pour une personne au gala coûte 25 000 $.
L'an dernier, la soirée avait amassé pas moins de 13,5 millions de dollars.