L’État islamique revendique un attentat qui fait 8 morts

Au moins huit personnes ont été tuées mercredi à Kaboul dans l'attaque d'un convoi blindé de l'Otan, revendiquée par le groupe État islamique (EI).
L'explosion, qui s'est produite à l'heure de pointe matinale, a fait huit morts et 28 blessés, «pour la plupart des civils», a indiqué à l'AFP le porte-parole du ministère de l'Intérieur, Najib Danish.
L'Otan a pour sa part indiqué que trois soldats de la coalition avaient été blessés. «Leurs jours ne sont pas en danger, ils sont dans un état stable et actuellement soignés par les services médicaux de la coalition», selon un communiqué des forces américaines sous mandat de l'Otan en Afghanistan.
Le groupe État islamique (EI) a revendiqué l'attentat via son agence de propagande Amaq, affirmant qu'elle a été conduite par un kamikaze et que «8 soldats américains» ont péri, ainsi que des Afghans.
Les États-Unis ont mis la pression ces dernières semaines sur les combattants de l'EI en Afghanistan, dans le but d'éliminer toute présence de ce groupe dans le pays d'ici la fin de l'année, avant que n'arrivent des jihadistes expérimentés, chassés d'Irak et de Syrie.
AFPAfghan security personnel investigate the site of a suicide attack that targeted a foreign forces convoy near the US embassy in Kabul on May 3, 2017. A powerful blast targeting a foreign forces convoy near the US embassy and NATO headquarters in Kabul killed at least eight people and wounded 25 May 3, officials said, the latest attack in the Afghan capital. / AFP PHOTO / WAKIL KOHSAR
Selon des témoins, les militaires étrangers visés circulaient à bord de véhicules blindés de transport de troupes (MRAP), conçus pour résister à de fortes explosions.
Au moins trois véhicules civils et deux blindés ont été endommagés par l'explosion qui a laissé un cratère sur une route passante à proximité de l'ambassade américaine, a constaté l'AFP. Vitrines et fenêtres des bâtiments alentours ont été soufflées par la déflagration, ressentie jusqu'à 600 mètres à la ronde a indiqué un témoin.
La source exacte de l'explosion est encore incertaine. L'Otan a évoqué un engin explosif. Selon une source sécuritaire afghane, il s'agissait d'une «voiture piégée».
L'EI, qui a émergé en Afghanistan en 2015, a revendiqué plusieurs attentats ces derniers mois, dont la sanglante attaque contre le principal hôpital militaire en mars à Kaboul, mais les autorités mettent cette dernière revendication en doute et désignent les talibans.
L'attaque de mercredi intervient quelques jours après l'annonce par les talibans du lancement de leur «offensive du printemps», lors de laquelle ils avaient plus particulièrement menacé de s'en prendre aux troupes étrangères.
Cette offensive marque habituellement la reprise des combats avec le redoux, mais ces dernières années, les insurgés islamistes ont continué leurs opérations contre le gouvernement soutenu par l'Occident pendant la traditionnelle trêve hivernale.
Le chef du Pentagone Jim Mattis, qui a effectué une visite surprise à Kaboul en avril, au moment où les États-Unis réfléchissent à leur stratégie pour l'Afghanistan, avait dit s'attendre à «une nouvelle année difficile» pour les troupes afghanes comme étrangères.
Il ne s'est pas prononcé cependant sur le besoin d'envoyer «quelques milliers» d'hommes de plus, comme réclamé par le commandant des troupes américaines et alliées en Afghanistan, le général John Nicholson.
Le secrétaire général de l'Otan Jens Stoltenberg a pour sa part déclaré dimanche au journal allemand Welt am Sonntag que l'Alliance étudie une augmentation des effectifs de sa mission en Afghanistan, «Resolute Support».
Les États-Unis, qui ont chassé les talibans du pouvoir en 2001, sont engagés en Afghanistan dans le plus long conflit de leur histoire.
Ils comptent 8400 hommes stationnés dans le pays et conduisent, en marge de l'opération Resolute Support d'appui aux troupes afghanes, des frappes aériennes contre des positions d'Al-Qaïda, des talibans et du groupe État islamique (EI).
Outre les troupes américaines, 5000 soldats de pays alliés sont déployés sous la bannière de l'Otan.
Depuis la fin de la mission de combat et le retrait de la majorité des forces occidentales fin 2014, l'armée afghane est confrontée à un regain d'activité des insurgés islamistes qui enfoncent ses lignes. Plus du tiers du territoire national échappe au contrôle du gouvernement et de nombreuses régions sont âprement disputées entre les différentes parties.
La capitale afghane elle-même est la cible d'attentats majeurs à répétition.
Dans un récent rapport, l'ONU a indiqué que la province de Kaboul avait enregistré le plus grand nombre de victimes civiles du conflit au premier trimestre 2017, appelant à des «mesures adéquates de la part des parties au conflit pour épargner les civils».