Grèce: quatre morts dans le déraillement d'un train de passagers

Quatre personnes ont été tuées et cinq grièvement blessées, samedi soir près de Thessalonique dans le nord de la Grèce, quand un train de passagers venant d'Athènes a déraillé passant à travers une maison, a indiqué la compagnie ferroviaire grecque Trainose.
Le conducteur figure parmi les blessés, a précisé Trainose dans un communiqué, sans fournir d'autre détail sur l'identité des victimes.
L'habitant de la maison, un jeune homme de 24 ans, a réussi à sauter du balcon avant le choc, a-t-il raconté aux journalistes.
AFPFirefighters stand next to derailed wagons from a train near the village of Adendro some 40 km west of Thessaloniki, Northern Greece, on May 14, 2017. Two people were killed and four others seriously injured when a train coming from Athens derailed and hit a house near the northern Greek town of Thessaloniki, local police said. / AFP PHOTO / SAKIS MITROLIDIS
L'accident, survenu à 16H40 GMT, pourrait avoir été provoqué par la vitesse excessive du train, a indiqué à la presse la vice-préfète de la région, Voula Patoulidou.
Le train express, reliant les deux grandes villes grecques sur ce principal axe ferroviaire du pays, a déraillé près de la gare d'Adendro, à 40 kilomètres de Thessalonique.
Un responsable de la compagnie ferroviaire grec OSE accouru sur les lieux a indiqué qu'aucun problème ou incident n'avait été signalé sur ce tronçon.
Le train comptait cinq wagons qui ont tous déraillé, tandis que la locomotive est passée à travers de la maison.
Des photos publiées sur des sites grecs montraient au moins un wagon totalement renversé.
Les opérations de secours, menées par des dizaines de pompiers et secouristes ont pris fin vers 22H30 GMT, sans que ni les pompiers ni la police ne fassent part d'un bilan plus lourd, a constaté l'AFP.