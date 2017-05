La Grèce sous pression, approuve de nouvelles mesures d'austérité

AFP

A demonstrator looks on during a demonstration as he stands in front of a banner reading 'No to the fourth memorandum - permanent jobs for all - money to the unemployed and not the employers' outside the Greek parliament on May 18, 2017, on the sidelines of a voting on new austerity measures. Greek police fired tear gas Thursday at a thousands-strong demonstration in Athens against new austerity cuts turned violent with some hooded youths throwing Molotov cocktails. The parliament is set to pass a bill in a vote expected around midnight which Athens hopes will help it gain a pledge of debt relief and loan disbursements by the country's EU-IMF creditors this month. / AFP PHOTO / Eleftherios Elis