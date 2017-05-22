Ce que l'on sait de l'attentat à Manchester

Une explosion traitée comme un «incident terroriste» s'est produite lundi soir à la fin d'un concert dans la salle Arena de Manchester (ouest de l'Angleterre), faisant 19 morts. Voici ce que l'on sait quelques heures après:
La police de Manchester annonce avoir été appelée juste après 22h33 heure locale (21h33 GMT) suite à des informations faisant état d'une explosion dans la plus grande salle de concert de la ville, la Manchester Arena, d'une capacité d'environ 20.000 personnes.
Quasiment tous les témoins, dans et hors de la salle, évoquent sur les médias britanniques un grand bang.
AFPMedics deploy at the scene of a reported explosion during a concert in Manchester, England on May 23, 2017. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS
La police britannique reste prudente pendant plusieurs heures avant de finir par dire qu'elle traite l'affaire comme un «incident terroriste».
Elle annonce procéder à une explosion contrôlée dans les jardins de la cathédrale, situés à quelques dizaines de mètres de la salle de concert, tout près de la gare Victoria. Un quart d'heure plus tard, elle précise avoir effectué l'explosion contrôlée, mais révèle que l'objet suspect n'était qu'un vêtement abandonné.
La première ministre Theresa May dénonce dans la nuit une «épouvantable attaque terroriste» et exprime sa sympathie aux victimes et à leurs familles.
La Manchester Arena évoque dans un tweet une explosion qui se serait déroulée hors de la salle de concert, dans un endroit public.
Un communiqué de la police des transports mentionne une explosion dans le foyer de la salle de concert. Ce foyer est un espace public qui relie la salle à la gare toute proche de Victoria où passent trains et métros.
Les spectateurs disent avoir entendu l'explosion juste à la fin du concert de la chanteuse pop américaine Ariana Grande, alors qu'ils commençaient à sortir de la salle, vers 22h30 heure locale.
Dans la salle, c'est la panique, les spectateurs se trouvant du côté d'où semble être partie l'explosion se précipitent de l'autre côté de la salle, c'est la bousculade pour sortir, comme le montre une vidéo circulant sur les réseaux sociaux.
La police confirme 19 morts et environ 50 personnes blessées. Parmi les blessés figure notamment un couple de Leeds venu chercher ses enfants à la sortie du concert, Gary Walker et sa femme, qui ont témoigné sur la radio 5 de la BBC. M. Walker a dit avoir été blessé au pied par un éclat de métal et sa femme a été blessée à l'estomac.
Les blessés sont traités dans six hôpitaux, a précisé la police.
L'action n'a pas été revendiquée.
La dernière attaque terroriste au Royaume-Uni s'est déroulée il y a deux mois précisément, à Londres. Le 22 mars, un citoyen britannique converti à l'islam, Khalid Masood, avait tué cinq personnes en fonçant dans la foule avec son véhicule avant de poignarder mortellement un policier avant d'être abattu près du Parlement.