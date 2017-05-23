Une mère de famille a vu le kamikaze se faire exploser

Une maman venue rejoindre ses enfants tout juste après le spectacle d’Ariana Grande au Manchester Arena lundi soir, est convaincue d’avoir vu le terroriste juste avant qu’il ne se fasse exploser.
L’assaillant a fait 22 morts et plus de 59 blessés en faisant détonner la charge explosive qu’il portait dans le hall menant tout droit à l’amphithéâtre.
Emma Johnson, de Preston, dans le Lancashire, attendait sa fille de 15 ans et son garçon de 17 ans à cet endroit, lorsqu’elle a vu l’individu qui contrastait étrangement dans la foule.
Le terroriste portait un chandail rouge très vif, un rouge qui attirait l’attention dans la marée de jeunes habillés avec des teintes roses, la couleur de prédilection des admirateurs d’Ariana Grande.
AFPMedics deploy at the scene of a reported explosion during a concert in Manchester, England on May 23, 2017. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS
AFPPolice deploy at scene of explosion in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017 at a concert. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS
AFPPolice deploy at scene of explosion in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017 at a concert. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS
AFPPolice deploy at scene of explosion in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017 at a concert. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area / AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS
AFPPolice deploy at scene of explosion in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017 at a concert. British police said early May 23 there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS
AFPConcert goers wait to be picked up at the scene of a suspected terrorist attack during a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS
AFPConcert goers wait to be picked up at the scene of a suspected terrorist attack during a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS
AFPEmergency response vehicles are parked at the scene of a suspected terrorist attack during a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS
AFPEmergency response vehicles arrive at the scene of a suspected terrorist attack during a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS
AFPEmergency response vehicles arrive at the scene of a suspected terrorist attack during a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS
AFPEmergency response vehicles are parked at the scene of a suspected terrorist attack during a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS
En entrevue avec la radio BBC Radio 5 Live, Emma Johnson a affirmé qu’elle était à environ 15 pieds de l’assaillant lorsqu’elle l’a remarqué.
«Nous étions en train d’attendre nos enfants à la sortie du spectacle, et nous patientions dans le foyer. Nous nous tenions à cet endroit afin de nos enfants nous voient», a raconté Mme Johnson.
«Pendant une toute petite seconde, j’ai aperçu ce que je peux décrire comme étant un chandail rouge très voyant.» Selon elle, le terroriste un chandail rouge très vif avec un panneau gris au devant.
«Toute de suite après l’avoir remarqué, l’explosion s’est produite.»
Selon elle, le son de l’explosion était assourdissant, et a ajouté que des morceaux de métal volaient dans tous les sens.
«Il y a avait des corps partout. Et ensuite j’ai vu un torse et des restes humains. C’était absolument horrible. »
«Il y avait des gardes de sécurité à chaque porte, mais n’importe qui pouvait entrer dans le foyer, et ce tout au cours de la soirée».
Elle a ajouté un mot pour les victimes. «Mes pensées vont à tous ceux qui ont perdu un être cher. Je ne cesse de penser à ces pauvres familles», a conclu Emma Johnson.