Des centaines de manifestants à la «marche des salopes» à Jérusalem

Israeli activists chant slogans, as they carry placards, during the 6th annual SlutWalk march through central Jerusalem on June 2, 2017, to protest rape culture, including the sexual assault and harassment of women The campaign, which has gained international notoriety, was inspired by group of Canadian women who launched the protest in 2011 in response to a policeman's comment that if women want to avoid being attacked they should not dress like sluts. / AFP PHOTO / GALI TIBBON