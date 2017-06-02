Des centaines de manifestants à la «marche des salopes» à Jérusalem

Quelques centaines de jeunes Israéliens et Israéliennes ont participé vendredi dans le centre de Jérusalem à la «marche des salopes» pour défendre les droits des femmes, a constaté une journaliste de l'AFP.
La marche, encadrée par la police, s'est déroulée sans incident.
De nombreuses manifestantes étaient en soutiens-gorges, pour beaucoup affriolants, tandis que la grande majorité portait des mini-shorts.
AFPIsraeli activists chant slogans, as they carry placards, during the 6th annual SlutWalk march through central Jerusalem on June 2, 2017, to protest rape culture, including the sexual assault and harassment of women The campaign, which has gained international notoriety, was inspired by group of Canadian women who launched the protest in 2011 in response to a policeman's comment that if women want to avoid being attacked they should not dress like sluts. / AFP PHOTO / GALI TIBBON
Elles ont marché le long de la rue Yaffo, et aux abords du marché en plein Mahane Yehouda, à proximité de quartiers ultra-orthodoxes juifs où les femmes sont tenues de porter des vêtements longs pour ne rien laisser voir de leur corps.
«Non, ça veut dire non», a notamment scandé la foule en défilant dans le quartier commerçant extrêmement fréquenté notamment par des ultra-orthodoxes à quelques heures du début du shabbat.
Margaret, 23 ans, a assuré à l'AFP participer à cette marche pour dire que «toutes les femmes et tous les hommes ont le droit de porter ce qu'ils veulent» et que «personne n'a le droit de les toucher ou de les agresser pour cela».
Pour Katie, 18 ans, les cheveux décolorés et une coupe à la garçonne encadrant son visage avec plusieurs piercings, cette marche est particulièrement «importante» en Israël où «des gens affirment qu'un président accusé de viol et actuellement en prison est innocent». Elle faisait référence à Moshe Katsav, condamné à sept années de prison pour viol.
Au milieu de nombreuses femmes, Erez, le visage mangé par une barbe et des lunettes de soleil, avait revêtu une robe. Il défilait avec sa petite amie «en solidarité avec les femmes», mais aussi «pour dire haut et fort que la responsabilité de régler cette question n'incombe pas aux femmes, mais à nous, les hommes».
À l'opposé de l'hédoniste Tel-Aviv, considérée comme une des villes les plus libérales au monde en matière de moeurs, Jérusalem est une ville conservatrice avec une très forte population de religieux, qu'ils soient juifs orthodoxes, musulmans ou chrétiens.
Une jeune fille a été tuée et six autres blessées en mars 2015 par un juif ultra-orthodoxe lors d'une Parade gaie à Jérusalem.