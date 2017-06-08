Gober un poisson vivant pour lutter contre l'asthme

AFP

An Indian volunteer holds live fish to distribute to patients prior to receive the 'fish medicine' from members of the Bathini Goud family at the exhibition grounds in Hyderabad on June 8, 2017. More than 5,000 Indians have lined up in the country's south, pinching their noses and sticking their tongues out to swallow live fish in an unusual traditional treatment for asthma. Every year in June asthma patients gather in the southern city of Hyderabad to gulp down the fish stuffed with a yellow herbal paste, hoping it will help them breathe more easily. / AFP PHOTO / Noah SEELAM