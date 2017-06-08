Gober un poisson vivant pour lutter contre l'asthme

Le visage froncé par le dégoût, la langue tirée, 5000 Indiens ont fait la queue aujourd'hui pour se faire enfoncer dans la gorge un petit poisson vivant, traitement atypique censé lutter contre l'asthme.
Chaque année en juin, des personnes souffrant d'asthme se rassemblent à Hyderabad (sud de l'Inde) pour gober un frétillant poisson dans la bouche duquel on a fourré une boule de pâte à base de plantes censée agir comme remède traditionnel. Le procédé est censé leur permettre de respirer plus facilement.
La famille Bathini Goud, qui administre le traitement, affirme que le poisson nettoie la gorge dans sa descente et guérit définitivement de l'asthme et autres problèmes respiratoires.
Le clan refuse de révéler sa formule secrète, qu'il dit avoir apprise d'un saint hindou en 1845.
AFPAn Indian member of the Bathini Goud family administers 'fish medicine' to a patient at the exhibition grounds in Hyderabad on June 8, 2017. More than 5,000 Indians have lined up in the country's south, pinching their noses and sticking their tongues out to swallow live fish in an unusual traditional treatment for asthma. Every year in June asthma patients gather in the southern city of Hyderabad to gulp down the fish stuffed with a yellow herbal paste, hoping it will help them breathe more easily. / AFP PHOTO / Noah SEELAM
Les volontaires fourrent le poisson et le remède d'un coup dans la glotte du patient, lui referment brusquement la mâchoire et bouchent le nez pour l'obliger à l'avaler. Certains parents doivent tenir leurs enfants, en pleurs à la vue du poisson frétillant.
Des milliers de personnes viennent des quatre coins de l'Inde pour cette distribution de deux jours, dont les dates sont déterminées chaque année selon l'arrivée de la mousson.
La communauté médicale dénonce cette pratique comme «non scientifique» et s'inquiète de l'hygiène de la procédure, des accusations rejetées par la famille.
Le gouvernement indien affrète des trains spéciaux pour ce festival de la «médecine poisson» et des policiers supplémentaires sont déployés pour canaliser la foule.
Après digestion du traitement, les patients doivent suivre un régime strict pendant 45 jours.