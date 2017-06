Déguisés en requins pour protester contre la consommation d'ailerons

AFP

TOPSHOT - A shark fin activist (2nd R) puts a shark suit on to protest Maxim's flag ship restaurant 'Maxim's Palace', the largest Chinese restaurant group, for selling threatened and endangered shark species in Hong Kong on June 10, 2017. Dozens of activists dressed in bloody shark costumes laid in front of the entrance of one of Hong Kong's most popular restaurants to protest against the finning of the marine predators. / AFP PHOTO / ISAAC LAWRENCE