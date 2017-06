Avec la légalisation du cannabis, les animaux veulent planer aussi

AFP

Bottles of TreatWell cannabis tinctures for pets, a liquid form of cannabis extraction that can be placed directly in an animal's mouth or on their food, are seen in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2017. It's early morning, just after breakfast, and six-year-old Cayley is wide awake, eagerly anticipating her daily dose of cannabis.The black labrador, tail wagging, laps up the liquid tincture owner Brett Hartmann squirts into her mouth, a remedy he uses morning and evening to help alleviate Cayley's anxiety.As the multi-billion dollar medical and recreational marijuana industry for humans blossoms in the United States, so is a new customer base -- animals. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck