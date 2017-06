Des milliers de yogis en quête de sérénité à Times Square

AFP

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 21: Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts participate in a mass yoga class in New York's Times Square to celebrate the summer solstice on June 21, 2017 in New York City. Throughout the day thousands attended the free yoga classes in the heart of Manhattan. Around the world people are celebrating the summer and winter solstices which mark the longest and shortest days of the year. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)