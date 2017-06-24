Huit personnes arrêtées après l'attentat de Bogota

Huit personnes ont été arrêtées, soupçonnées d'être impliquées dans l'attentat à la bombe du 17 juin à Bogota qui avait tué trois personnes, dont une Française, dans les toilettes d'un centre commercial, a annoncé le ministère colombien de la Défense.
«Félicitations @PoliceColombie et @ParquetCol pour la capture de 8 responsables présumés des actes de terrorisme de #Bogota», a indiqué le ministère sur son compte Twitter, en accusant les personnes interpellées d'appartenir au Mouvement révolutionnaire du Peuple (MRP), un groupuscule auquel les autorités colombiennes ont imputé divers petits attentats dans la capitale.
AFPColombian policemen take positions following an explosion inside a shopping center which -according to authorities- left one dead and eleven injured, in Bogota, Colombia, on June 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Raul Arboleda
AFPColombian policemen take positions following an explosion inside a shopping center which -according to authorities- left one dead and eleven injured, in Bogota, Colombia, on June 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Raul Arboleda
AFPAmbulances arrive at the shopping center following an explosion inside the building which -according to authorities- left one dead and eleven injured, in Bogota, Colombia, on June 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Raul Arboleda
AFPLocals stand inside a shopping center following an explosion inside the building which -according to authorities- left one dead and eleven injured, in Bogota, Colombia, on June 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Raul Arboleda
AFPA Criminal police mobile van stands outside a shopping centre following an explosion inside the building which -up to now- left three dead and eleven injured, in Bogota, Colombia, on June 17, 2017. Police said an explosion tore through a women's restroom area of the mall, crowded with shoppers ahead of Father's Day, in an upscale area of the Colombian capital that is popular with foreign nationals. / AFP PHOTO / Raul Arboleda
AFPColombian firefighters stand outside a shopping center following an explosion inside the building which -according to authorities- left one dead and eleven injured, in Bogota, Colombia, on June 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Raul Arboleda
AFPEmployees wait for news following an explosion inside the mall which -up to now- left three dead and eleven injured, in Bogota, Colombia, on June 17, 2017. Police said an explosion tore through a women's restroom area of the mall, crowded with shoppers ahead of Father's Day, in an upscale area of the Colombian capital that is popular with foreign nationals. / AFP PHOTO / Raul Arboleda
AFPAn employee of a shopping centre holds a Stop sign following an explosion inside the building which -according to authorities- left one dead and eleven injured, in Bogota, Colombia, on June 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Raul Arboleda
AFPLocals stand next to a shopping center following an explosion inside the building which -according to authorities- left one dead and eleven injured, in Bogota, Colombia, on June 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Raul Arboleda
Les huit personnes ont été arrêtées simultanément à Bogota et à Espinal, dans le département de Tolima (centre), par des enquêteurs de la Direction des enquêtes criminelles et interpol (Dikin), de la police et du parquet.
Ces arrestations ont été notamment permises grâce aux images des caméras de surveillance dans le centre commercial, a précisé le ministère.
Julie Huynh, 23 ans, la Française décédée dans l'attentat, était depuis février bénévole pour l'ONG «Projeter sans frontières», travaillant dans le sud de la capitale avec des jeunes déplacés à cause de la violence, dans ce pays déchiré par un conflit armé long d'un demi-siècle, le plus ancien d'Amérique latine.
La mère de Julie Huynh, en visite dans le pays, avait également été blessée dans l'explosion, qui a également tué deux Colombiennes de 31 et 41 ans. Sept autres personnes avaient été blessées.
Cette attaque, non revendiquée et inhabituelle ces dernières années dans la capitale, avait causé un choc en Colombie, en plein chemin vers la paix avec ses deux guérillas : les Forces armées révolutionnaires de Colombie (Farc, marxiste), avec lesquelles un accord a été signé en novembre, et l'Armée de libération nationale (ELN, guévariste), avec laquelle des négociations sont en cours.
Les deux guérillas avaient condamné immédiatement cet acte, disant suspecter des opposants au processus de paix d'en être les instigateurs.