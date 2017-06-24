Huit personnes arrêtées après l'attentat de Bogota

AFP

A Criminal police mobile van stands outside a shopping centre following an explosion inside the building which -up to now- left three dead and eleven injured, in Bogota, Colombia, on June 17, 2017. Police said an explosion tore through a women's restroom area of the mall, crowded with shoppers ahead of Father's Day, in an upscale area of the Colombian capital that is popular with foreign nationals. / AFP PHOTO / Raul Arboleda