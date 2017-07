À Times Square, des histoires d'immigrés au bout du fil

AFP

The Naked Cowboy listens in a phone booth on June 27, 2017, part of the "Once Upon a Place" art installation by Afghan-American artist Aman Mojadidi in New York's Times Square. The interactive public art installation allows audiences to step into authentic repurposed New York City telephone booths, pick up the receiver and listen to personal stories of immigration straight from the New Yorkers who lived them. Mojadidi recorded the stories over several months as part of his residency with Times Square Arts. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION