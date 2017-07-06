76 policiers blessés dans les affrontements au G20 de Hambourg

Des affrontements ont éclaté jeudi soir entre plusieurs milliers de manifestants anti-G20 et la police à Hambourg en Allemagne, ajoutant à la tension pesant sur le premier sommet de ce type pour Donald Trump.
Ces violences à la veille de la réunion ont fait 76 blessés légers parmi les forces de l'ordre et au moins deux parmi les protestataires, selon un nouveau bilan donné dans la nuit de jeudi à vendredi par la police, qui a interpellé cinq personnes.
AFPPolice blocks demonstrators during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017.
AFPProtesters run after Riot police stormed the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017.
AFPPolice arrest a demonstrator during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017.
AFPRiot police storm the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017.
AFPProtesters flee after riot police stormed the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017.
AFPPolice blocks demonstrators during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017.
AFPProtesters march during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017.
AFPRiot police move in with water cannon during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017.
AFPRiot Police use water cannon during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017.
AFPRiot police use water cannon during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017.
AFPRiot police move in through the smoke from a smoke bomb during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017.
AFPA hooded demonstrator kicks during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017.
AFPRiot police use water cannon during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017.
Des incidents se poursuivaient en divers endroits de ce port du Nord de l'Allemagne vers 22H30 GMT, tandis que quelques milliers de personnes continuaient à défiler, dans le calme cette fois, sous étroite surveillance des forces anti-émeutes.
«L'État policier fait tout ce qu'il peut pour nous priver de notre droit à manifester», indique à l'AFP un militant d'extrême gauche présent sur les lieux, Georg Ismail.
«Les guerres, le changement climatique et l'exploitation sont le résultat du système capitaliste que représente le G20», clame-t-il.
Ces affrontements sont à l'image de la tension qui s'annonce dans l'enceinte qui accueille le sommet des dirigeants des 20 principales économies de la planète, avec de nombreux sujets conflictuels de discussion entre le président américain Donald Trump et les autres dirigeants.