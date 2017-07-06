Gaz lacrymogène et canons à eau à la manifestation anti-G20 à Hambourg

Des heurts ont éclaté jeudi soir entre plusieurs milliers de manifestants anti-G20 et la police, qui a fait usage de gaz lacrymogène et de canons à eau pour disperser la foule, ont constaté les journalistes de l'AFP.
La police a chargé le cortège de 12 000 personnes pour en faire partir plusieurs centaines d'extrémistes encagoulés et habillés de noir et des affrontements ont éclaté dans la foulée.
-
AFPPolice blocks demonstrators during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / John MACDOUGALL
-
AFPProtesters run after Riot police stormed the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN
-
AFPPolice arrest a demonstrator during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN
-
AFPRiot police storm the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN
-
AFPProtesters flee after riot police stormed the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Boris Roessler / Germany OUT
-
AFPPolice blocks demonstrators during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / John MACDOUGALL
-
AFPProtesters march during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN
-
AFPRiot police move in with water cannon during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Boris Roessler / Germany OUT
-
AFPRiot Police use water cannon during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / John MACDOUGALL
-
AFPRiot police use water cannon during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN
-
AFPRiot police move in through the smoke from a smoke bomb during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN
-
AFPA hooded demonstrator kicks during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN
-
AFPRiot police use water cannon during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN
Plusieurs milliers de militants antimondialistes, dont plusieurs centaines d'anarchistes vêtus de noir et cagoulés, avait entamé jeudi soir une marche à Hambourg à la veille d'un sommet des dirigeants du G20 dans la ville.
Cette manifestation, placée sous un slogan emblématique, «Welcome to Hell» (Bienvenue en enfer), promet d'être le plus musclé des rassemblements anti-G20 organisés en marge du sommet, qui se tiendra vendredi et samedi.
Le cortège s'est ébranlé en partant du Marché aux Poissons, près de l'Elbe, à l'initiative d'une «alliance autonome et anti-capitaliste», et entend faire le tour du centre de congrès où se tiendra le sommet des dirigeants du G20 vendredi et samedi.
En tête du défilé, une banderole: «Smash G20», à savoir «Pulvériser le G20».
Il doit rejoindre une place située à seulement 300 mètres du centre de congrès où se tiendra le G20.
Quelque 20 000 policiers venus de toute l'Allemagne ont été déployés dans la grande cité portuaire en raison des risques d'attentat et de débordement des manifestations anti-G20.
Selon les autorités, jusqu'à 100 000 manifestants devraient battre le pavé sur plusieurs jours. Plus de 30 rassemblements de protestation sont prévus.