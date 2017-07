Des milliers de personnes à la «marche pour la justice» d'Istanbul

AFP

Inscriptions on balloons read "Justice" in Turkish as tnes of thousands of supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) gather during a rally in the Maltepe district of Istanbul on July 9, 2017, marking the end of a 450-kilometre (280 mile) "justice march" from Ankara to Istanbul. The rally marks the end of a 450-kilometre (280 mile) "justice march" from Ankara to Istanbul by Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who launched an unprecedented trek on June 15 in protest the arrest of one of his MPs. / AFP PHOTO / YASIN AKGUL