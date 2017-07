Casser un frigo à coups de masse... pour évacuer les tracas du quotidien

AFP

Sophrologist Jenniefer Le Guen poses under text reading "let off steam" on June 30, 2017, in Noyal-Chatillon-sur-Seiches, western France. Spraying plates, smashing a fridge or taking a baseball bat to a microwave or golf club, and feel more zen, is a move of a sophrologist who organizes workshops to alleviate stress. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER