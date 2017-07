Le Vietnam va libérer 1 000 ours exploités pour leur bile

AFP

Moon bears peer through the metal bars in a holding pen at the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre near Tam Dao National Park in Vinh Phuc province, some 70 kms north of Hanoi, on July 19, 2017, moments before the resident bears were brought out to a large grass enclosure for their morning feeding. Vietnam agreed on July 19 to rescue more than 1,000 bears from illegal farms across the country, in a move to end the traditional medicine trade in the creatures' bile. / AFP PHOTO / ROBERTO SCHMIDT