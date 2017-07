Deux éléphants sauvés en pleine mer

AFP

In this handout photograph released by the Sri Lankan Navy on July 23, 2017, elephants spotted struggling to stay afloat in deep water swim as they are guided by Sri Lankan navel personnel back to shore a kilometre off the island's northeast coast. Two young elephants washed out to sea were saved from drowning July 23 by the Sri Lankan navy in the second such incident off the island in as many weeks. The navy said the pair of wild elephants were brought ashore after a "mammoth effort" involving navy divers, ropes and a flotilla of boats to tow them back to shallow waters.