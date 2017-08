En Thaïlande, du maquillage pour alléger la peine des prisonnières

AFP

This photo taken on July 24, 2017 shows Prontip Mankong, a former political prisoner, cutting off donated lipstick tubes to be melted down and recycled for current female inmates in Bangkok. Desperate to brighten up the gloom of Thai prison life, Prontip Mankong and her fellow female inmates used to sneak food colouring from the kitchen and mix it with vaseline to create a homemade lip gloss. After serving two years for violating Thailand's royal defamation law, the former political prisoner is now on the other side of the prison gate. But she is drawing on the same spirit of ingenuity to make recycled cosmetics for those still stuck in Thailand's notoriously bleak jails, which are bursting at the seams in a country with the highest female incarceration rate in the world. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / TO GO WITH Thailand-crime-rights-prison, FOCUS