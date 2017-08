Un séisme violent ébranle le secteur touristique en Chine

AFP

TOPSHOT - This photo taken on August 9, 2017 shows an earthquake survivor lying on a hospital bed reflected in a window, as ambulances are seen outside at a hospital in Jiuzhaigou in China's southwestern Sichuan province. China on August 10 ramped up its response to an earthquake that killed 19 people and injured hundreds, pouring supplies and personnel into the mountainous quake zone as rescuers fanned out to search for more victims. / AFP PHOTO / STR / China OUT