George R.R. Martin donne un nouveau souffle à Santa Fe

The Meow Wolf tourist attraction which has been described as an "immersive, multimedia experiences" at its location in an old bowling alley in Santa Fe, New Mexico on July 31, 2017. Part Disney, part Burning Man, with elements of Dr Who's TARDIS, a kids' assault course and the set of a weird game show thrown in, the Meow Wolf attraction is bringing in hundreds of thousands of visitors to Sante Fe. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Frankie TAGGART, Entertainment-US-Meow-Wolf