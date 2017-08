Manifestation à Hong Kong

AFP

Protesters gather at Statue Square next to the Court of Final Appeal after a march in Hong Kong on August 20, 2017, to protest the jailing of Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow (not pictured), the leaders of Hong Kong's 'Umbrella Movement', after their sentencing at the High Court on August 17. Wong, Law and Chow were handed sentences of six to eight months by the Court of Appeal for their role in 2014's massive Umbrella Movement protests, which called for fully free leadership elections and were an unprecedented challenge to Beijing. / AFP PHOTO / ISAAC LAWRENCE