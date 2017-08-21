«Des gens pleuraient, d’autres criaient»

L’animateur Paul Houde, passionné d’astronomie, était en Caroline du Sud, lorsque l’éclipse totale s’est installée, lundi en après-midi.
Il s’y était rendu expressément pour être témoin de ce spectacle tout à fait unique.
«On a eu droit à un spectacle tout à fait hallucinant, et je pèse mes mots», a raconté Paul Houde sur les ondes de 100% Nouvelles, peu après l’éclipse totale.
L’animateur qui était témoin de sa 10e éclipse de Soleil juge qu’il s’agissait de l’une des plus belles qu’il ait vue.
Pourtant, rien ne laissait présager que l’observation puisse se faire.
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFP
-
AFPThis NASA handout photo shows a total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017 above Madras, Oregon. A total solar eclipse will sweep across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe. / AFP PHOTO / NASA / Aubrey GEMIGNANI / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / AUBREY GEMIIGNANI/NASA/HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPPeople watch the start of the solar eclipse and raise their hands in prayer in an eclipse viewing event led by Native American elders, at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon's Ochoco National Forest near the city of Mitchell on August 21, 2017. The Sun started to vanish behind the Moon as the partial phase of the so-called Great American Eclipse began Monday, with millions of eager sky-gazers soon to witness "totality" across the nation for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck
-
AFPA total solar eclipse seen from the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience on August 21, 2017 in Madras, Oregon. Emotional sky-gazers on the US West Coast cheered and applauded Monday as the Sun briefly vanished behind the Moon -- a rare total solar eclipse that will stretch across North America for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / STAN HONDA
-
AFPA view of the partial solar eclipse as seen from Beckman Lawn at Caltech in Pasadena, California on August 21, 2017. Emotional sky-gazers on the US West Coast cheered and applauded Monday as the Sun briefly vanished behind the Moon -- a rare total solar eclipse that will stretch across North America for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN
-
AFPThe total solar eclipse is viewd from Charleston, South Carolina, on August 21, 2017. The Sun started to vanish behind the Moon as the partial phase of the so-called Great American Eclipse began Monday, with millions of eager sky-gazers soon to witness "totality" across the nation for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN
-
AFPA girl looks through a special filter the solar eclipse, at the esplanade of the Museum of Natural History in Mexico City, on August 21, 2017. In Mexico, where there was a partial eclipse, astronomy buffs set up telescopes fitted with special sun filters in parks and squares in various cities. / AFP PHOTO / PEDRO PARDO
«Une demi-heure avant, à Lexington en Caroline du Sud, il y avait d’énormes nuages qui jouaient à cache-cache avec le Soleil. Puis, tout à coup, le ciel s’est ouvert, on a regardé tout cela dans un ciel dégagé. Deux minutes trente-cinq de pur bonheur.»
L’animateur a réellement expérimenté l’effet de nuit en plein jour causé par l’éclipse totale.
«Un noir d’encre dans le ciel, avec la couronne solaire, l’effet de bague à diamant, les protubérances, et surtout, cette noirceur», ajoute Paul Houde.
Par ailleurs, certains astres étaient bien visibles, alors que le ciel était assombri.
«La planète Vénus est apparue, Mercure, Jupiter, il faisait nuit presque noire pendant environ 5 minutes. La lumière a baissé graduellement, mais rapidement», détaille le passionné.
«J’en perds mes mots, il y a des gens qui pleuraient, certains criaient ''awesome'', ''awesome''. Ça passe tellement vite, mais en même temps, on dirait que le temps est suspendu», précise Paul Houde.
-
AFPGARDEN CITY, NY - AUGUST 21: A spectator looks skyward during a partial eclipse of the sun on August 21, 2017 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, New York. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPCherri Haghighit views the start of the total solar eclipse at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California, on August 21, 2017. Emotional sky-gazers on the US West Coast cheered and applauded Monday as the Sun briefly vanished behind the Moon -- a rare total solar eclipse that will stretch across North America for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON
-
AFPA woman uses a homemade device to view the start of the total solar eclipse at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California, on August 21, 2017. Emotional sky-gazers on the US West Coast cheered and applauded Monday as the Sun briefly vanished behind the Moon -- a rare total solar eclipse that will stretch across North America for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON
-
AFPGARDEN CITY, NY - AUGUST 21: (L-R) Sophia, age 2-1/2 and her mom Lisa Haimes of South Hempstead view a partial eclipse of the sun on August 21, 2017 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, New York. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPGARDEN CITY, NY - AUGUST 21: A spectator looks skyward during a partial eclipse of the sun on August 21, 2017 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, New York. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPA woman views the start of the total solar eclipse at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California, on August 21, 2017. Emotional sky-gazers on the US West Coast cheered and applauded Monday as the Sun briefly vanished behind the Moon -- a rare total solar eclipse that will stretch across North America for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON
-
AFPUS President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look up at the partial solar eclipse from the balcony of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM
-
AFPGARDEN CITY, NY - AUGUST 21: A spectator looks skyward during a partial eclipse of the sun on August 21, 2017 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, New York. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPCOLUMBIA, SC - AUGUST 21: Members of the Rome Braves watch the eclipse at Spirit Communications Park during a break in minor league baseball August 21, 2017 in Columbia, South Carolina. The astrological occurrence marks the first transcontinental total solar eclipse in 99 years. Sean Rayford/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPHILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC - AUGUST 21: Brothers Chris and Gabe Fabiano watch the first solar eclipse to sweep across the United States in over 99 years on the beach August 21, 2017 on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Millions of people are expected to watch as the eclipse cuts a path of totality 70 miles wide across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPNEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: People watch a partial solar eclipse from the roof deck at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on August 21, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. While New York City isn't in the path of today's total solar eclipse, thousands of residents and tourists alike participated in the excitement by using special glasses to view the unique occurrence when nearly 72 percent of the sun is covered by the moon during the partial eclipse. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPGARDEN CITY, NY - AUGUST 21: A spectator looks skyward during a partial eclipse of the sun on August 21, 2017 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, New York. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPThis NASA handout photo shows a total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017 above Madras, Oregon. A total solar eclipse will sweep across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe. / AFP PHOTO / NASA / Aubrey GEMIGNANI / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / AUBREY GEMIIGNANI/NASA/HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPNEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: A woman views the solar eclipse at 'Top of the Rock' observatory at Rockefeller Center, August 21, 2017 in New York City. While New York City is not in the path of totality for the solar eclipse, around 72 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon during the peak time of the partial eclipse. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPNEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: People watch a partial solar eclipse from the roof deck at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on August 21, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. While New York City isn't in the path of today's total solar eclipse, thousands of residents and tourists alike participated in the excitement by using special glasses to view the unique occurrence when nearly 72 percent of the sun is covered by the moon during the partial eclipse. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPHILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC - AUGUST 21: Mark and Molly Moser, from Denver, Colorado, watch the first solar eclipse to sweep across the United States in over 99 years on the beach August 21, 2017 on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Millions of people are expected to watch as the eclipse cuts a path of totality 70 miles wide across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPPeople pose for a selfie during an eclipse on the National Mall August 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Great American Eclipse completed its journey across the United States Monday, with the path of totality stretching coast-to-coast for the first time in nearly a century. Totality began over Oregon at about 1716 GMT and ended at 1848 GMT over Charleston, South Carolina where sky-gazers whooped and cheered as the Moon moved directly in front of the Sun. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski
-
AFPUS President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look up at the partial solar eclipse from the balcony of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 21, 2017. The Great American Eclipse completed its journey across the United States Monday, with the path of totality stretching coast-to-coast for the first time in nearly a century. Totality began over Oregon at about 1716 GMT and ended at 1848 GMT over Charleston, South Carolina where sky-gazers whooped and cheered as the Moon moved directly in front of the Sun. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM
-
AFPUS President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look up at the partial solar eclipse from the balcony of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 21, 2017. The Great American Eclipse completed its journey across the United States Monday, with the path of totality stretching coast-to-coast for the first time in nearly a century. Totality began over Oregon at about 1716 GMT and ended at 1848 GMT over Charleston, South Carolina where sky-gazers whooped and cheered as the Moon moved directly in front of the Sun. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM
-
AFPPeople watch the total solar eclipse in Charleston, South Carolina, on August 21, 2017. Emotional sky-gazers stood transfixed across North America Monday as the Sun vanished behind the Moon in a rare total eclipse that swept the continent coast-to-coast for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN
-
AFPGARDEN CITY, NY - AUGUST 21: Spectators look skyward during a partial eclipse of the sun on August 21, 2017 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, New York. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
Selon lui, le déplacement pour observer le phénomène en vaut la peine, à condition que la météo soit de notre côté.
L'éclipse totale, la première à traverser les États-Unis depuis 99 ans, a pris fin à 18H48 GMT, 14H48 locales, lundi. La Lune avait commencé à cacher le soleil dans l'Oregon, dans l'ouest du pays, à 13H16, heure de Montréal.
À 10h16 locales, alors que l'éclipse partielle avait commencé depuis plus d'une heure, la Lune est totalement passée devant le Soleil. L'Oregon, dans le nord-ouest du pays, est le premier État où le phénomène est visible. 13 autres États jusque sur la côte Est pourront l'observer dans la journée.
Il s’agissait d’une éclipse totale à certains endroits et partielle à d’autres. Cela veut donc dire qu’en plein jour, il a fait complètement noir sur une partie des États-Unis.
Au Québec, seulement une partie du Soleil a été masquée. L’éclipse de lundi a donné un aperçu de ce qui arrivera dans le futur, puisque le 8 avril 2024 les Québécois auront la chance d’observer une éclipse solaire totale.