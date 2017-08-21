La «Grande éclipse» en images

***Revoyez les événements filmés en direct sur notre page Facebook.***
La patience des millions de «fous du ciel», après presque un siècle, a été récompensée lundi matin: l'éclipse solaire totale, la première à traverser les Etats-Unis de part en part en 99 ans, a été visible depuis le nord-ouest du pays
-
AFPThis NASA handout photo shows a total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017 above Madras, Oregon. A total solar eclipse will sweep across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe. / AFP PHOTO / NASA / Aubrey GEMIGNANI / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / AUBREY GEMIIGNANI/NASA/HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPPeople watch the start of the solar eclipse and raise their hands in prayer in an eclipse viewing event led by Native American elders, at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon's Ochoco National Forest near the city of Mitchell on August 21, 2017. The Sun started to vanish behind the Moon as the partial phase of the so-called Great American Eclipse began Monday, with millions of eager sky-gazers soon to witness "totality" across the nation for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck
-
AFPA total solar eclipse seen from the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience on August 21, 2017 in Madras, Oregon. Emotional sky-gazers on the US West Coast cheered and applauded Monday as the Sun briefly vanished behind the Moon -- a rare total solar eclipse that will stretch across North America for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / STAN HONDA
-
AFPA view of the partial solar eclipse as seen from Beckman Lawn at Caltech in Pasadena, California on August 21, 2017. Emotional sky-gazers on the US West Coast cheered and applauded Monday as the Sun briefly vanished behind the Moon -- a rare total solar eclipse that will stretch across North America for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN
-
AFPThe total solar eclipse is viewd from Charleston, South Carolina, on August 21, 2017. The Sun started to vanish behind the Moon as the partial phase of the so-called Great American Eclipse began Monday, with millions of eager sky-gazers soon to witness "totality" across the nation for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN
-
AFPA girl looks through a special filter the solar eclipse, at the esplanade of the Museum of Natural History in Mexico City, on August 21, 2017. In Mexico, where there was a partial eclipse, astronomy buffs set up telescopes fitted with special sun filters in parks and squares in various cities. / AFP PHOTO / PEDRO PARDO
Les applaudissements et les cris réjouis de milliers de spectateurs ont retenti dans la petite ville de Madras, quand l'astre solaire a été totalement caché par la Lune, à 17H20 GMT, 10H20 locales.
L'éclipse totale du Soleil a plongé les spectateurs dans l'obscurité pendant légèrement plus de 2 minutes. L'éclipse y était déjà partielle depuis plus d'une heure.
Voici en photos et en vidéo les images de cet événement tant attendu.