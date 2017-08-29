Beyoncé, née à Houston, promet d'aider les victimes de Harvey

AFP

WESTLAKE, TX - AUGUST 29: Texas Army National Guard Families rescued from the flooded Pine Forest Village neighborhood wait to be transported to a shelter by the Texas Army National Guard August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas after being rescued from high water caused by Hurricane Harvey. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. Erich Schlegel/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==