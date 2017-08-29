Beyoncé, née à Houston, promet d'aider les victimes de Harvey

La chanteuse Beyoncé, parmi les plus riches au monde, s'est engagée mardi à aider financièrement les victimes de la tempête qui ravage son État natal, le Texas.
Dans une déclaration au journal de Houston, ville dont elle est originaire, la vedette de la pop a indiqué qu'elle discutait avec son équipe et son pasteur de Houston d'un «plan pour aider autant de gens que possible».
La chanteuse - dont la fortune avec son mari, le rappeur Jay-Z est estimée à un milliard de dollars - n'a pas précisé quel montant elle envisageait de débloquer pour les victimes de la tempête qui a transformé en lac une partie de Houston et forcé des dizaines de milliers de personnes à abandonner leur maison.
Le Texas est «dans mes prières», a simplement précisé Beyoncé à destination des plus de 100 millions de personnes qui la suivent sur Instagram.
D'autres personnalités du monde du divertissement ont déclaré vouloir aider les victimes de ces inondations historiques, dont le point culminant n'est pas encore atteint. Le coût de la reconstruction, encore incertain, pourrait dépasser les 100 milliards de dollars.
Le rappeur Drake, originaire de Toronto, mais propriétaire d'une maison à Houston, a indiqué «travailler avec les groupes de secours locaux pour aider la population du Texas de toutes les façons possibles, et le plus rapidement possible».
L'acteur Kevin Hart a fait savoir qu'il donnait 25 000 dollars à la Croix Rouge américaine pour Houston et appelé d'autres vedettes à faire de même.
«Je pense que les gens sont en situation difficile et ont besoin d'aide, je vais mener la charge», a-t-il déclaré.
