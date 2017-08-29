La tempête Harvey en chiffres

Voici les chiffres clé de la tempête catastrophique Harvey, qui a sinistré le sud du Texas et menace désormais la Louisiane.
Déjà des dizaines de milliers de milliards de litres, et ce n'est pas fini. Le record absolu a été enregistré sur un site au sud-est de Houston: de vendredi midi à mardi 09H20, il y est tombé 125 cm de pluie, a annoncé mardi le National Weather Service.
Selon les autorités la tempête a semble-t-il causé la mort directement ou indirectement d'au moins dix personnes, un bilan apparaissant bas comparé à l'ouragan Katrina à la Nouvelle-Orléans (1800 morts en 2005), où la population avait été piégée par la montée brutale du niveau de la mer.
-
AFPLocal residents are evacuated on an air boat operated by volunteers from San Antonio, in the Clodine district after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on August 29, 2017. Floodwaters have breached a levee south of the city of Houston, officials said Tuesday, urging residents to leave the area immediately. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON
-
AFPLocal residents are evacuated by a military vehicle in the Clodine district after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on August 29, 2017. Floodwaters have breached a levee south of the city of Houston, officials said Tuesday, urging residents to leave the area immediately. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON
-
AFPLocal residents are evacuated by a military vehicle in the Clodine district after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on August 29, 2017. Floodwaters have breached a levee south of the city of Houston, officials said Tuesday, urging residents to leave the area immediately. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON
-
AFPAndrew Brennan from Louisiana helps evacuate an elderly woman and her granddaughter from the Clodine district after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on August 29, 2017. Floodwaters have breached a levee south of the city of Houston, officials said Tuesday, urging residents to leave the area immediately. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON
-
AFPAn elderly woman and her granddaughter are evacuated from the Clodine district after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on August 29, 2017. Floodwaters have breached a levee south of the city of Houston, officials said Tuesday, urging residents to leave the area immediately. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON
-
AFPVolunteer rescuers evacuate people from a flooded residential area during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Floodwaters have breached a levee south of the city of Houston, officials said Tuesday, urging residents to leave the area immediately. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski
-
AFPVolunteer rescuers prepare their boat before heading into a flooded residential area during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Floodwaters have breached a levee south of the city of Houston, officials said Tuesday, urging residents to leave the area immediately. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski
-
AFPHOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: Residents are evacuated from their homes after severe flooding following Hurricane Harvey in north Houston August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Parts of southeast Texas have received more than 40 inches of rain since Harvey made landfall on Friday, with more torrential rain expected the next several days. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPHOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: A volunteer carries a woman whose home was impacted by severe flooding following Hurricane Harvey in north Houston August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Parts of southeast Texas have received more than 40 inches of rain since Harvey made landfall on Friday, with more torrential rain expected the next several days. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPPeople walk along a flooded road's median during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski
-
AFPWESTLAKE, TX - AUGUST 29: Texas Army National Guard Families rescued from the flooded Pine Forest Village neighborhood wait to be transported to a shelter by the Texas Army National Guard August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas after being rescued from high water caused by Hurricane Harvey. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. Erich Schlegel/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPWESTLAKE, TX - AUGUST 29: Texas Army National Guard stage their rescue teams in a Home Depot parking lot east of Houston, Texas August 29, 2017 to help people trapped in high water from Hurricane Harvey. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. Erich Schlegel/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPWESTLAKE, TX - AUGUST 29: Texas Army National Guard members help down families that were rescued from their flooded Pine Forest Village neighborhood due to high water from Hurricane Harvey August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Erich Schlegel/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPWESTLAKE, TX - AUGUST 29: Texas Army National Guard members Sergio Esquivel, left, and Ernest Barmore carry 81-year-old Ramona Bennett after she and other residents were rescued from their Pine Forest Village neighborhood due to high water from Hurricane Harvey August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. Erich Schlegel/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A woman walks through a rain storm during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski
-
AFPHOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: Residents are evacuated from their homes after severe flooding following Hurricane Harvey in north Houston August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Parts of southeast Texas have received more than 40 inches of rain since Harvey made landfall on Friday, with more torrential rain expected the next several days. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPHOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: Residents are evacuated from their homes after severe flooding following Hurricane Harvey in north Houston August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Parts of southeast Texas have received more than 40 inches of rain since Harvey made landfall on Friday, with more torrential rain expected the next several days. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPVolunteer rescuers evacuate people from a flooded residential area during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Floodwaters have breached a levee south of the city of Houston, officials said Tuesday, urging residents to leave the area immediately. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski
Le nombre total évolue au fil des heures. La Croix-Rouge américaine a indiqué mardi matin avoir pris en charge dans la nuit de lundi à mardi plus de 17 000 personnes.
L'agence fédérale des situations d'urgence (Fema) a de son côté confié s'attendre à devoir abriter 30 000 personnes dans des centres d'accueil temporaires.
Le chef de la police de Houston, Art Acevedo, a dit mardi que ses agents avaient secouru plus de 3500 personnes dans la métropole.
Jusqu'à 450 000 personnes pourraient avoir besoin d'aide d'urgence, selon le directeur de la Fema.
Les analystes estimaient lundi que les dégâts matériels s'élèveront entre 30 et 100 milliards de dollars, selon l'agence Bloomberg. La plus grande partie de ces dommages ne sera pas couverte par les assurances.