Le Texas panse ses plaies, mais se demande si le pire n'est pas à venir

AFP

Evacuees Arnulfo Rosales (R) his son Juan Rosales (C) and granddaughter Luna (L) chat at the dining area in Woodlands Church which has been set up as a shelter for those displaced by Hurrican Harvey in The Woodlands, Texas on August 29, 2017. Harvey has set what forecasters believe is a new rainfall record for the continental US, officials said Tuesday. Harvey, swirling for the past few days off Texas and Louisiana has dumped more than 49 inches (124.5 centimeters) of rain on the region. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN