L'affaire Luka Rocco Magnotta: Mathieu Belhumeur se souvient

L'histoire a marqué l'imaginaire. C'est sans doute le crime le plus morbide qu'ait connu le Québec au cours des dernières années.
Mathieu Belhumeur se souvient avoir suivi la traque planétaire, puis le procès du dépeceur Luka Rocco Magnotta après la découverte du corps démembré de Jun Lin, le 29 mai 2012, à Montréal.
«L'affaire Luka Rocco Magnotta a commencé comme un fait divers assez banal et rapidement on a compris qu'on avait affaire à quelque chose de différent, de beaucoup plus lugubre. [...] On a compris rapidement que Luka Rocco Magnotta devenait l'homme le plus recherché de la planète», raconte le journaliste.
PHOTO LUKA-MAGNOTTA.COMEric Clinton Newman, alias Luka Rocco Magnotta est le suspect recherché dans l'enquête du torse retrouvé dans une valise à Montréal et de la main et du pied coupés découverts à Ottawal, le mardi 29 mai 2012. PHOTO TIRÉE DE SON SITE WEB LUKA-MAGNOTTA.COM LE 30 MAI 2012 Eric Clinton Newman, alias Luka Rocco Magnotta is the main suspect in the case of the body found in montrea and the foot and the hand found in Ottawa, on tuesday may 29th 2012. PHOTO TAKEN FROM HIS PERSONAL WEBSITE LUKA-MAGNOTTA.COM ON MAY 30 2012
STFPorn actor Luka Magnotta has been named as a suspect in sending a human hand and foot through the mail, discovered in Ottawa on Tuesday. These are screengrabs from a September 2007 video done by Joe Warmington and Veronica Henri at the Toronto Sun.
MICHEL DESBIENS/AGENCE QMIUne partie d'un corps humain a été retrouvé par un concierge, à l'intérieur d'une valise qui avait été déposée dans un amas de déchets derrière un édifice résidentiel situé à l'intersection des rues Descaries et Place Lucy, ce mardi 29 mai 2012 à Montréal, dans le cadre du meurtre commis par Luka Rocco Magnotta. MICHEL DESBIENS/AGENCE QMI
PHOTO FACEBOOKPhoto de la présumée victime du « dépeceur » Luka Rocco Magnotta, Jun Lin, un ressortissant chinois de 33 ans, qui a été retrouvé démembré le mardi 29 mai 2012, à Montréal et Ottawa. Picture of the alleged victim of the murderer Luka Roccoc Magnotta, Jun Lin, 33 years old, whom body parts were found in Montreal and Ottawa, Tuesday mai 29th 2012. PHOTO FACEBOOK
photos of the apartment of alleged killer Rocco Luka Magnotta. screen grabs May 30, 2012 Source is TVA
CAPTURE D'ÉCRAN/INTERPOLUn mandat d’arrêt international a été lancé, le jeudi 31 mai 2012, contre Luka Rocco Magnotta, le suspect dans l’affaire du corps démembré retrouvé mardi à Montréal et Ottawa. CAPTURE D'ÉCRAN/INTERPOL
PHOTO COURTOISIE INTERPOLInterpol a diffusé, le dimanche 3 juin 2012, des images de Luka Rocco Magnotta qui aurait été apperçu dans un aéroport. PHOTO COURTOISIE INTERPOL
SAMUEL LAFONTAINE/L'ÉCHO DE LA RIVE-NORD/AGENCE QMILe présumé « dépeceur de Montréal », Luka Rocco Magnotta, est arrivé à l'aéroport de Mirabel, dans un avion militaire canadien, en début de soirée lundi, à Mirabel, le lundi 18 juin 2012. SAMUEL LAFONTAINE/L'ÉCHO DE LA RIVE-NORD/AGENCE QMI
CAPTURE D'ÉCRAN/TVA NOUVELLESLe présumé « dépeceur de Montréal », Luka Rocco Magnotta, est revenu au Canada à bord d’un avion militaire qui a atterri à l’aéroport de Mirabel, le lundi 18 juin 2012. CAPTURE D'ÉCRAN/TVA NOUVELLES
«Plus les jours passaient, plus on apprenait des détails sur cette affaire. [...] Ça a été une couverture difficile parce que le meurtre est horrible alors jusqu'où on peut aller pour donner les détails sordides? En même temps, il faut raconter l'histoire.»
Mathieu Belhumeur a aussi été marqué par la présence des parents de la victime à Montréal.
«J'ai côtoyé les deux parents de Jun Lin et ce sont des moments bouleversants, des moments touchants.»
Luka Rocco Magnotta a été reconnu coupable de meurtre prémédité le 23 décembre 2014 après 12 semaines de procès et huit jours de délibérations.