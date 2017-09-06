Irma: «Notre plus grand souhait c'est de quitter»

En vacances aux Îles Turquoises, Richard Huard, sa conjointe et ses proches craignent pour leur sécurité et souhaitent ardemment quitter avant que le puissant ouragan Irma n’y touche terre.
«La majorité des Canadiens et Québécois qui sont ici souhaitent avant tout quitter avant l’arrivée de cet ouragan, c’est évidemment notre plus grand souhait», a témoigné M. Huard en entrevue au Québec Matin.
«On fait des appels depuis 24-48 heures pour essayer de faire des pressions pour rentrer chez nous ou au moins sur la terre ferme quelque part aux États-Unis», a-t-il ajouté.
À 36 heures de l’arrivée d’Irma, Richard Huard se dit prêt à monter à bord de n’importe quel avion qui voudra ramener à bon port les Canadiens sur place.
«L’aéroport est ouvert jusqu’à 18h ce soir et plusieurs avions d'autres compagnies quittent, nous on est arrivés avec Air Canada et c’est notre plus grand souhait qu’Air Canada vienne nous chercher».
AFPMIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: People purchase plywood at The Home Depot as they prepare for Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. It's still too early to know where the direct impact of the hurricane will take place but the state of Florida is in the area of possible landfall. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPThis satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Irma at 1200 UTC on September 6, 2017. Irma slammed into the French Caribbean islands on Wednesday after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Préparatifs rudimentaires
Pendant ce temps, le Club Med où il se trouve se prépare à faire face à l’ouragan.
«Les préparatifs sont vraiment rudimentaires, c’est du plywood sur les fenêtres, on prépare de la bouffe pour les clients pour les heures très dangereuses et puis il y a des consignes de base.»
L’ouragan de catégorie 5 qui a atteint la taille de la France a frappé mercredi matin les îles Saint-Barthélémy et Saint-Martin et fait des dégâts matériels importants.