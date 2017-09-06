Irma: «Notre plus grand souhait c'est de quitter»

AFP

This satellite image obtained from NASA's GOES Project shows Hurricane Irma (C) at 1145 UTC on September 6, 2017, followed by Tropical Storm Jose (R). Irma slammed into the French Caribbean islands on Wednesday after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / NASA/GOES Project / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA/GOES Project" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS