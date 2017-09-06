Ouragan Irma : «on n’a pas vu ça depuis trente ans»

L’œil de l’ouragan Irma devrait traverser Miami ainsi que la côte est de la Floride dans les prochains jours, possiblement avec des vents soufflant à plus de 220 km/h.
Porto-Rico, puis l’île d’Hispaniola avec la République Dominique et Haïti, Cuba... la trajectoire de cet ouragan est floue, selon les différents modèles météorologiques utilisés.
Reste que la probabilité est forte qu’elle bifurque plus vers le nord, en direction de la Floride et de Miami, a indiqué le météorologue Gilles Brien, en entrevue à TVA Nouvelles.
-
AFPA handout picture released on September 6, 2017 on the twitter accound of RCI Guadeloupe shows a flooded street on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe AND TWITTER / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe / Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO INTERNET - NO RESALE - IMAGE AVAILABLE AS PART OF A 48-HOURS RIGHT TO INFORMATION FROM WEDNESDAY 6TH OF SEPTEMBER 2017 8PM GMT /
-
AFPA handout picture released on September 6, 2017 on the twitter accound of RCI Guadeloupe shows a flooded street on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe AND TWITTER / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe / Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO INTERNET - NO RESALE - IMAGE AVAILABLE AS PART OF A 48-HOURS RIGHT TO INFORMATION FROM WEDNESDAY 6TH OF SEPTEMBER 2017 8PM GMT /
-
AFPA handout picture released on September 6, 2017 on the twitter accound of RCI Guadeloupe shows a flooded street on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe AND TWITTER / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe / Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO INTERNET - NO RESALE - IMAGE AVAILABLE AS PART OF A 48-HOUR RIGHT TO INFORMATION FROM WEDNESDAY 6TH OF SEPTEMBER 2017 8PM GMT /
-
AFPA handout picture released on September 6, 2017 on the twitter accound of RCI Guadeloupe shows a flooded street on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe AND TWITTER / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe / Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO INTERNET - NO RESALE - IMAGE AVAILABLE AS PART OF A 48-HOUR RIGHT TO INFORMATION FROM WEDNESDAY 6TH OF SEPTEMBER 2017 8PM GMT /
-
AFPA handout picture released on September 6, 2017 on the twitter account of RCI Guadeloupe shows damage on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe AND TWITTER / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe / Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO INTERNET - NO RESALE - IMAGE AVAILABLE AS PART OF A 48-HOUR RIGHT TO INFORMATION FROM WEDNESDAY 6TH OF SEPTEMBER 2017 8PM GMT /
-
AFPMIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: People purchase plywood at The Home Depot as they prepare for Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. It's still too early to know where the direct impact of the hurricane will take place but the state of Florida is in the area of possible landfall. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
-
AFPMIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: People wait in line to purchase plywood at The Home Depot as they prepare for Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. It's still too early to know where the direct impact of the hurricane will take place but the state of Florida is in the area of possible landfall. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
-
AFPMIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: Pedro Toledo purchases plywood at The Home Depot as he prepares for Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. It's still too early to know where the direct impact of the hurricane will take place but the state of Florida is in the area of possible landfall. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPMIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: People purchase plywood at The Home Depot as they prepare for Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. It's still too early to know where the direct impact of the hurricane will take place but the state of Florida is in the area of possible landfall. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPThis satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Irma at 1200 UTC on September 6, 2017. Irma slammed into the French Caribbean islands on Wednesday after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPMIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: Luis Lorenzo and Jairo Ruiz (L-R) purchase plywood at The Home Depot as they prepare for Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. It's still too early to know where the direct impact of the hurricane will take place but the state of Florida is in the area of possible landfall. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPMIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: People purchase plywood at The Home Depot as they prepare for Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. It's still too early to know where the direct impact of the hurricane will take place but the state of Florida is in the area of possible landfall. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPMIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: People purchase plywood at The Home Depot as they prepare for Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. It's still too early to know where the direct impact of the hurricane will take place but the state of Florida is in the area of possible landfall. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPMIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: People purchase plywood at The Home Depot as they prepare for Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. It's still too early to know where the direct impact of the hurricane will take place but the state of Florida is in the area of possible landfall. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPMIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: People wait in line to purchase plywood at The Home Depot as they prepare for Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. It's still too early to know where the direct impact of the hurricane will take place but the state of Florida is in the area of possible landfall. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPMIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: People purchase plywood at The Home Depot as they prepare for Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. It's still too early to know where the direct impact of the hurricane will take place but the state of Florida is in the area of possible landfall. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPMIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: People wait in line to purchase plywood at The Home Depot as they prepare for Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. It's still too early to know where the direct impact of the hurricane will take place but the state of Florida is in the area of possible landfall. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPMIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: Luis Lorenzo and Jairo Ruiz (L-R) purchase plywood at The Home Depot as they prepare for Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. It's still too early to know where the direct impact of the hurricane will take place but the state of Florida is in the area of possible landfall. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPThis satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Irma at 1200 UTC on September 6, 2017. Irma slammed into the French Caribbean islands on Wednesday after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPThis satellite image obtained from NASA's GOES Project shows Hurricane Irma (C) at 1145 UTC on September 6, 2017, followed by Tropical Storm Jose (R). Irma slammed into the French Caribbean islands on Wednesday after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / NASA/GOES Project / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA/GOES Project" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPThis satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Huricane Irma at 1145 UTC on September 6, 2017. Irma slammed into the French Caribbean islands on Wednesday after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPThis satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Huricane Irma at 1130 UTC on September 6, 2017. Irma slammed into the French Caribbean islands on Wednesday after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB / Jose ROMERO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPThis image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Irma on September 5, 2017, at 1215UTC. Irma picked up strength and has become an "extremely dangerous" Category Five hurricane as it approached the Caribbean, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported. Irma is about 270 miles (440kms) east of the island of Antigua packing maximum sustained winds of 175mph (280kph). / AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB / Jose ROMERO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Selon lui, l’ouragan devrait bifurquer vers le nord vendredi. L’œil de l’ouragan devrait atteindre Miami dans la nuit de samedi à dimanche, dans le sud-est de la Floride. L’ouragan pourrait alors frapper avec des vents de plus de 220 km/h.
«Avec des vents de 220-250 km/h, on peut s’attendre à des dommages qui vont persister pendant des semaines, des pannes d’électricité et beaucoup de problèmes de congestions sur les autoroutes», a dit Gilles Brien.
Le météorologue pense que des avis d’évacuations vont être émis par les autorités au cours des prochaines journées. Il a rappelé qu’il était difficile de se protéger contre des vents d’une telle vigueur.
«En Floride, il n’y a pas beaucoup de maisons qui ont des sous-sols, seul endroit pour se réfugier lors un ouragan ou bien dans un édifice en béton», a-t-il dit.
«On n’a pas vu ça depuis trente ans», a-t-il affirmé.
«Avec Harvey, on a connu une tempête de pluie historique. Avec Irma, c’est définitivement une tempête de vent, des vents destructeurs», a-t-il précisé.
Dans la nuit de mardi à mercredi, la tempête est passée par les îles Saint-Martin et Saint-Barthélemy avec des rafales qui ont atteint près de 242 km/h.
«À partir de 230-240 km/h, les maisons mobiles ne tiennent plus. Les toits sont arrachés et même les centres commerciaux subissent des dommages irréparables», a-t-il dit.
L'ouragan Irma est passé en catégorie 5, soit l’échelon le plus élevé.