Ouragan Irma: l'état d'alerte formellement déclaré à Cuba

L'État-major de la Défense civile cubaine a annoncé mercredi avoir déclaré l'état d'alerte dans les provinces orientales de Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Holguin, Las Tunas, et centrales de Camagüey, Ciego de Avila et Villa Clara en vue du passage d'Irma à Cuba, attendu «dans les 48 à 72 heures».
AFPA handout picture released on September 6, 2017 on the twitter accound of RCI Guadeloupe shows a flooded street on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe AND TWITTER / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe / Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO INTERNET - NO RESALE - IMAGE AVAILABLE AS PART OF A 48-HOURS RIGHT TO INFORMATION FROM WEDNESDAY 6TH OF SEPTEMBER 2017 8PM GMT /
AFPMIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: People purchase plywood at The Home Depot as they prepare for Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. It's still too early to know where the direct impact of the hurricane will take place but the state of Florida is in the area of possible landfall. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPThis satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Irma at 1200 UTC on September 6, 2017. Irma slammed into the French Caribbean islands on Wednesday after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
AFPThis satellite image obtained from NASA's GOES Project shows Hurricane Irma (C) at 1145 UTC on September 6, 2017, followed by Tropical Storm Jose (R). Irma slammed into the French Caribbean islands on Wednesday after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / NASA/GOES Project / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA/GOES Project" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
AFPThis image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Irma on September 5, 2017, at 1215UTC. Irma picked up strength and has become an "extremely dangerous" Category Five hurricane as it approached the Caribbean, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported. Irma is about 270 miles (440kms) east of the island of Antigua packing maximum sustained winds of 175mph (280kph). / AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB / Jose ROMERO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Cette «phase d'alerte», qui prévoit l'évacuation de la population la plus menacée chez des proches ou vers des abris installés par les autorités, précède le danger maximum signalé par la phase d'alarme, qui prévoit notamment l'interdiction totale de la circulation et la coupure préventive des réseaux électriques.
Situées plus à l'ouest, les provinces de Sancti Spiritus, Cienfuegos et Matanzas ont été maintenues en phase «informative», qui implique une série de mesures préventives telles que la préparation d'abris, le nettoyage des rues et l'approvisionnement en vivres et combustible.
Pour l'heure, la région de La Havane et ses plus de deux millions d'habitants est maintenue en dehors du dispositif d'alerte.
L'ouragan de catégorie 5, soit le maximum sur l'échelle permettant de mesurer l'intensité des ouragans, se dirigeait mercredi après-midi vers les îles Vierges britanniques qui «seront touchées ce soir», selon Météo France.