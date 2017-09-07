Quelles sont les îles touchées ou menacées par Irma ?

D'Antigua-et-Barbuda aux Bahamas, en passant par Saint-Barthélemy, Saint-Martin, Porto Rico ou Haïti, l'ouragan Irma, qui s'abat sur les Antilles depuis mercredi, a touché ou menace un nombre croissant d'îles, dont la plupart dépendent fortement du tourisme.
Ce micro-Etat, au nord de la Guadeloupe, est principalement composé de deux îles : Antigua (plus de 80 000 habitants) et Barbuda (1 300 habitants).
Depuis la fin de la culture du sucre, l'économie du pays repose essentiellement sur le tourisme, secteur en majorité aux mains des étrangers.
Frappée par la crise financière de 2008, Antigua-et-Barbuda a retrouvé depuis 2014 la croissance, freinée toutefois par un repli des recettes touristiques.
Indépendant au sein du Commonwealth depuis 1981, le pays a pour chef de l'État la reine Elizabeth II.
Ile des Antilles françaises découverte par Christophe Colomb, Saint-Barthélemy, au nord de la Guadeloupe, est connue pour son tourisme de luxe et la beauté de ses lagons. Cette île d'origine volcanique compte 9 500 habitants.
-
AFPA photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows debris in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPA photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows debris and damaged cars in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPA photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows cars piled on top of one another in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPA photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows debris and a boat washed up onto shore in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPA photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows the broken trunk of a palm tree in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPA woman stands near damaged homes in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, on September 6, 2017, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPA man walks past damaged buildings and debris in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, on September 6, 2017, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPThe Desir family wait next to their house as they prepare to go to a shelter to await the arrival of Hurricane Irma, in Cap-Haitien, on September 7, 2017. Irma was expected to hit the northern edges of the Dominican Republic and Haiti later Thursday, continuing past eastern Cuba before veering north towards Florida. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPFishermen prepare as Hurricane Irma approaches Cap-Haitien, on September 7, 2017. Irma was expected to hit the northern edges of the Dominican Republic and Haiti later Thursday, continuing past eastern Cuba before veering north towards Florida. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPFishermen prepare as Hurricane Irma approaches Cap-Haitien, on September 7, 2017. Irma was expected to hit the northern edges of the Dominican Republic and Haiti later Thursday, continuing past eastern Cuba before veering north towards Florida. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPFishermen prepare as Hurricane Irma approaches Cap-Haitien, on September 7, 2017. Irma was expected to hit the northern edges of the Dominican Republic and Haiti later Thursday, continuing past eastern Cuba before veering north towards Florida. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPFishermen prepare as Hurricane Irma approaches Cap-Haitien, on September 7, 2017. Irma was expected to hit the northern edges of the Dominican Republic and Haiti later Thursday, continuing past eastern Cuba before veering north towards Florida. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPA photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows smoke rising from a fire near debris and damaged buildings in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPA photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows a damaged car and debris in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPFishermen prepare as Hurricane Irma approaches Cap-Haitien, on September 7, 2017. Irma was expected to hit the northern edges of the Dominican Republic and Haiti later Thursday, continuing past eastern Cuba before veering north towards Florida. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPThe Desir family wait next to their house as they prepare to go to a shelter to await the arrival of Hurricane Irma, in Cap-Haitien, on September 7, 2017. Irma was expected to hit the northern edges of the Dominican Republic and Haiti later Thursday, continuing past eastern Cuba before veering north towards Florida. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPFishermen move a boat inland as Hurricane Irma approaches Cap-Haitien, on September 7, 2017. Irma was expected to hit the northern edges of the Dominican Republic and Haiti later Thursday, continuing past eastern Cuba before veering north towards Florida. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPA photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows a car on the beach in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPFishermen prepare as Hurricane Irma approaches Cap-Haitien, on September 7, 2017. Irma was expected to hit the northern edges of the Dominican Republic and Haiti later Thursday, continuing past eastern Cuba before veering north towards Florida. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPA photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows a car on the beach in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPA photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows cars on the beach in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPA photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows a damaged home in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPThis satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows (L-R) Category 1, Hurricane Katia; Category 5, Hurricane Irma and, Category 1, Hurricane Jose at 1300UTC on September 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB / Jose ROMERO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPAn aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma, rampaging across the Caribbean, has produced sustained winds at 295 kilometres per hour (183 miles per hour) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said on September 7. / AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY AND AFP PHOTO / GERBEN VAN ES / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPA picture released by Facebook user Kevin Barralon on September 7, 2017 shows ripped off trees in a street of Gustavia on the French overseas collectivity of Saint-Barthelemy in the Caribbean following hurricane Irma. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin and claiming at least seven lives. / AFP PHOTO / Kevin Barrallon / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK/KEVIN BARRALLON" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPA picture released by Facebook user Kevin Barralon on September 7, 2017 shows a flooded street of Gustavia on the French overseas collectivity of Saint-Barthelemy in the Caribbean following hurricane Irma. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin and claiming at least seven lives. / AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK / Kevin Barrallon / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK/KEVIN BARRALLON" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPA picture released by Facebook user Kevin Barralon on September 7, 2017 shows ripped off trees in a street of Gustavia on the French overseas collectivity of Saint-Barthelemy in the Caribbean following hurricane Irma. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin and claiming at least seven lives. / AFP PHOTO / Kevin Barrallon / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK/KEVIN BARRALLON" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPA handout grab image made from a video released on September 6, 2017 by RCI Guadeloupe shows flooded streets and damage on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, filmed from a terrace of the Beach Plaza hotel after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe / Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO INTERNET - NO RESALE - IMAGE AVAILABLE AS PART OF A 48-HOUR RIGHT TO INFORMATION FROM WEDNESDAY 6TH OF SEPTEMBER 2017 8PM GMT /
-
AFPA picture released on the Facebook account of Kevin Barrallon on September 7, 2017 shows wreckages in a street of Gustavia on the French overseas collectivity of Saint-Barthelemy in the Caribbean following hurricane Irma. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin and claiming at least seven lives. / AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK / Kevin Barrallon / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK / KEVIN BARRALLON" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPA picture released on the Facebook account of Kevin Barrallon on September 7, 2017 shows ripped off trees in a street of Gustavia on the French overseas collectivity of Saint-Barthelemy in the Caribbean following hurricane Irma. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin and claiming at least seven lives. / AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK / Kevin Barrallon / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK / KEVIN BARRALLON" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPA picture released on the Facebook account of Kevin Barrallon on September 7, 2017 shows flooded houses in Gustavia on the French overseas collectivity of Saint-Barthelemy in the Caribbean following hurricane Irma. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin and claiming at least seven lives. / AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK / Kevin Barrallon / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK / KEVIN BARRALLON" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPA picture taken on September 7, 2017 shows a flooded street in Gustavia on the French overseas collectivity of Saint-Barthelemy in the Caribbean following hurricane Irma. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin and claiming at least seven lives. / AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK / Kevin Barrallon / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK / KEVIN BARRALLON" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPA picture released on the Facebook account of Kevin Barrallon on September 7, 2017 shows the flooded shoreline of Gustavia on the French overseas collectivity of Saint-Barthelemy in the Caribbean following hurricane Irma. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin and claiming at least seven lives. / AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK / Kevin Barrallon / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / BYLINE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPA picture released by Facebook user Kevin Barralon on September 7, 2017 shows a damaged street of Gustavia on the French overseas collectivity of Saint-Barthelemy in the Caribbean following hurricane Irma. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin and claiming at least seven lives. / AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK / Kevin Barrallon / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK/KEVIN BARRALLON" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A picture taken on September 6, 2017 shows a general view of the Pointe de la Verdure beach in Gosier, on the French overseas island of Guadeloupe, as high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / Helene Valenzuela
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A picture released on the Facebook account of Kevin Barralon on September 7, 2017 shows a destroyed building in Gustavia on the French overseas collectivity of Saint-Barthelemy in the Caribbean following hurricane Irma. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin and claiming at least seven lives. / AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK / Kevin Barrallon / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK / KEVIN BARRALLON" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Sylvia Lamzo, 69, sits on a folding bed at an emergency center as Hurricane Irma approaches Puerto Rico in Fajardo, on September 6, 2017. Irma is expected to reach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by nightfall on September 6. / AFP PHOTO / Ricardo ARDUENGO
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A picture released on the Facebook account of Kevin Barrallon on September 7, 2017 shows flooded houses in Gustavia on the French overseas collectivity of Saint-Barthelemy in the Caribbean following hurricane Irma. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin and claiming at least seven lives. / AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK / Kevin Barrallon / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK / KEVIN BARRALLON" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Search and rescue crew members walks a street during a search mission as hurricane Irma hits Puerto Rico in Fajardo on September 6,2017. Irma is expected to reach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by nightfall on September 6. / AFP PHOTO / Ricardo ARDUENGO
-
AFPA handout grab image made from a video released on September 6, 2017 by RCI Guadeloupe shows flooded streets and damage on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, filmed from a terrace of the Beach Plaza hotel after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe / Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO INTERNET - NO RESALE - IMAGE AVAILABLE AS PART OF A 48-HOUR RIGHT TO INFORMATION FROM WEDNESDAY 6TH OF SEPTEMBER 2017 8PM GMT /
-
AFPAn aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma in Philipsburg, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean on Wednesday, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin. / AFP PHOTO / ANP / Gerben VAN ES / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO ARCHIVES - NO SALE- DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPAn aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma in Philipsburg, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean on Wednesday, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin. / AFP PHOTO / ANP / Gerben van Es / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO ARCHIVES - NO SALE- DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPAn aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma in Philipsburg, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean on Wednesday, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin. / AFP PHOTO / ANP / Gerben van Es / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO ARCHIVES - NO SALE- DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPAn aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma in Philipsburg, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean on Wednesday, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin. / AFP PHOTO / ANP / Gerben van Es / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO ARCHIVES - NO SALE- DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPAn aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma in Philipsburg, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean on Wednesday, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin. / AFP PHOTO / ANP / Gerben van Es / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO ARCHIVES - NO SALE- DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPThis handout picture released on September 6, 2017, on the twitter accound of RCI.fm shows a flooded street on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / TWITTER / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI.fm/ Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --
-
AFPThis handout picture released on September 6, 2017, on the twitter account of RCI.fm shows a flooded street on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe AND TWITTER / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI.fm/ Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --
-
AFPThis handout picture released on September 6, 2017, on the twitter account of RCI.fm shows a flooded street on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe AND TWITTER / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI .fm / Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --
-
AFPThis handout picture released on September 6, 2017, on the twitter account of RCI.fm shows a flooded street on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / TWITTER AND rci.fm / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI .fm / Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --
-
AFPThis handout picture released on September 6, 2017, on the twitter account of RCI.fm shows a flooded street on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / TWITTER AND rci.fm / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI .fm / Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --
-
AFPA handout grab image made from a video released on September 6, 2017, by RCI.fm shows flooded streets and damage on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, filmed from a terrace of the Beach Plaza hotel after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / rci.fm / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI.fm / Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - -
-
AFPThis handout picture released on September 6, 2017 on the twitter account of RCI.fm shows damage on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / RCI Guadeloupe AND TWITTER / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI.fm / Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --
-
AFPA handout grab image made from a video released on September 6, 2017 by RCI.fm shows flooded streets and damage on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, filmed from a terrace of the Beach Plaza hotel after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / rci.fm / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI.fm / Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - -
-
AFPThis handout picture released on September 6, 2017, on the twitter account of RCI.fm shows a flooded street on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / TWITTER AND rci.fm / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI.fm/ Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --
-
AFPThis handout picture released on September 6, 2017, on the twitter account of RCI.fm shows a flooded street on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / TWITTER AND rci.fm / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI .fm / Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --
-
AFPThis handout picture released on September 6, 2017 on the twitter account of RCI.fm shows damage on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / TWITTER AND rci.fm / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI.fm / Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --
-
AFPThis handout picture released on September 6, 2017, on the twitter account of RCI.fm shows a flooded street on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / TWITTER AND rci.fm / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI .fm / Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --
-
AFPThis handout picture released on September 6, 2017, on the twitter account of RCI.fm shows a flooded street on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / TWITTER AND rci.fm / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI .fm / Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --
-
AFPThis handout picture released on September 7, 2017, by RCI.fm shows damages on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Powerful Hurricane Irma cut a swathe of deadly destruction as it roared through the Caribbean on September 6, 2017, claiming at least nine lives and turning the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin into mountains of rubble. / AFP PHOTO / rci.fm / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RINSY XIENG / RCI.FM" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPTOPSHOT - An aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma in Philipsburg, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean on Wednesday, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin. / AFP PHOTO / ANP / Gerben van Es / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO ARCHIVES - NO SALE- DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPTOPSHOT - This handout picture released on September 6, 2017, on the twitter account of RCI.fm shows a flooded street on the French overseas island of Saint-Martin, after high winds from Hurricane Irma hit the island. Monster Hurricane Irma slammed into Caribbean islands today after making landfall in Barbuda, packing ferocious winds and causing major flooding in low-lying areas. As the rare Category Five storm barreled its way across the Caribbean, it brought gusting winds of up to 185 miles per hour (294 kilometers per hour), weather experts said. / AFP PHOTO / TWITTER AND rci.fm / Rinsy XIENG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RCI.fm/ Rinsy XIENG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --
-
AFPTOPSHOT - An aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma in Philipsburg, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean on Wednesday, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin. / AFP PHOTO / ANP / Gerben VAN ES / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO ARCHIVES - NO SALE- DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPThe sunrise is seen through the rain in Cap-Haitien on September 7, 2017, 240 km from Port-au-Prince, as Hurricane Irma approaches. Powerful Hurricane Irma cut a swathe of deadly destruction as it roared through the Caribbean on September 6, claiming at least nine lives and turning the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin into mountains of rubble. / AFP PHOTO / Hector RETAMAL
-
AFPMIAMI BEACH, FL - SEPTEMBER 07: Trash cans and all beach items will be removed from the beach in preparing for approaching Hurricane Irma on September 7, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. Current tracks for Hurricane Irma shows that it could hit south Florida this weekend. Mark Wilson/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPMIAMI BEACH, FL - SEPTEMBER 07: A women takes a picture on the beach as the city prepares for approaching Hurricane Irma on September 7, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. Current tracks for Hurricane Irma shows that it could hit south Florida this weekend. Mark Wilson/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPJean looks at the sea from a house where he is working in the neighborhood of Aviation in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7, 2017. Hurricane Irma is barrelling past Haiti towards the Turks and Caicos Islands, and then the Bahamas. Irma has produced sustained winds at 295kph (183mph) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said Thursday. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPJean looks at the sea from a house where he is working in the neighborhood of Aviation in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7, 2017. Hurricane Irma is barrelling past Haiti towards the Turks and Caicos Islands, and then the Bahamas. Irma has produced sustained winds at 295kph (183mph) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said Thursday. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPMIAMI BEACH, FL - SEPTEMBER 07: Park officials fill sand bags for residents who are preparing for approaching Hurricane Irma on September 7, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. Current tracks for Hurricane Irma shows that it could hit south Florida this weekend. Mark Wilson/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPMIAMI BEACH, FL - SEPTEMBER 07: Dr. Steven Gayer walks away with freshly filled sand bags while preparing for approaching Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. Current tracks for Hurricane Irma shows that it could hit south Florida this weekend. Mark Wilson/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPCap-Haitien, Haiti, in the early morning of September 7, 2017, before the arrival of Hurricane Irma. Hurricane Irma is barrelling past Haiti towards the Turks and Caicos Islands, and then the Bahamas. Irma has produced sustained winds at 295kph (183mph) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said Thursday. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPA man cleans trash after rains that have fallen during the night before the arrival of Hurricane Irma, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7, 2017. Hurricane Irma is barrelling past Haiti towards the Turks and Caicos Islands, and then the Bahamas. Irma has produced sustained winds at 295kph (183mph) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said Thursday. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPThis satellite image obtained from NASA's GOES Project shows Hurricane Irma at 1130UTC on September 7, 2017. Irma cut a swathe of deadly destruction as it roared through the Caribbean, claiming at least nine lives and turning the tropical islands of St. Martin and Barbuda into mountains of rubble. One of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record, Irma churned westward off the northern coast of Puerto Rico early Thursday on a potential collision course with south Florida. / AFP PHOTO / NASA/GOES Project / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA/GOES Project" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPThis satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Huricane Irma at 1130UTC on September 7, 2017. Irma cut a swathe of deadly destruction as it roared through the Caribbean, claiming at least nine lives and turning the tropical islands of St. Martin and Barbuda into mountains of rubble. One of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record, Irma churned westward off the northern coast of Puerto Rico early Thursday on a potential collision course with south Florida. / AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPPierre walks out of his house in the neighborhood of Aviation in Cap-Haitien on September 7, 2017, before the arrival of Hurricane Irma. Hurricane Irma is barrelling past Haiti towards the Turks and Caicos Islands, and then the Bahamas. Irma has produced sustained winds at 295kph (183mph) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said Thursday. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPJean (L) and Pierre( C) in the house where they work next to the sea in the neighborhood of Aviation, in Cap-Haitien on September 7, 2017. Hurricane Irma is barrelling past Haiti towards the Turks and Caicos Islands, and then the Bahamas. Irma has produced sustained winds at 295kph (183mph) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said Thursday. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPA boy in Aviation, a neighborhood of Cap-Haitien, starts his day on September 7, 2017, before the arrival of Hurrican Irma. Residents of Aviation, in Cap-Haitien, start their day on September 7, 2017, before the arrival of Hurrican Irma. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPA man works in Cap-Haitien on September 7, 2017, before the arrival of Hurricane Irma. Hurricane Irma is barrelling past Haiti towards the Turks and Caicos Islands, and then the Bahamas. Irma has produced sustained winds at 295kph (183mph) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said Thursday. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPA boy puts chickens inside his house in the neighborhood of Aviation, in Cap-Haitien on September 7, 2017, before the arrival of Hurricane Irma. Hurricane Irma is barrelling past Haiti towards the Turks and Caicos Islands, and then the Bahamas. Irma has produced sustained winds at 295kph (183mph) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said Thursday. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPView of the Shada neighborhood in Cap-Haitien on September 7, 2017, before the arrival of Hurricane Irma. Hurricane Irma is barrelling past Haiti towards the Turks and Caicos Islands, and then the Bahamas. Irma has produced sustained winds at 295kph (183mph) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said Thursday. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPAn aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma, rampaging across the Caribbean, has produced sustained winds at 295 kilometres per hour (183 miles per hour) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said on September 7. / AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY / GERBEN VAN ES / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO ARCHIVES - NO SALE- DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Jean looks at the sea from a house where he is working in the neighborhood of Aviation in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7, 2017. Hurricane Irma is barrelling past Haiti towards the Turks and Caicos Islands, and then the Bahamas. Irma has produced sustained winds at 295kph (183mph) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said Thursday. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPTOPSHOT - The sunrise is seen through the rain in Cap-Haitien on September 7, 2017, 240 km from Port-au-Prince, as Hurricane Irma approaches. Powerful Hurricane Irma cut a swathe of deadly destruction as it roared through the Caribbean on September 6, claiming at least nine lives and turning the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin into mountains of rubble. / AFP PHOTO / Hector RETAMAL
-
AFPAn aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma, on the airport and Maho Beach, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma, rampaging across the Caribbean, has produced sustained winds at 295 kilometres per hour (183 miles per hour) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said on September 7. / AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY / GERBEN VAN ES / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO ARCHIVES - NO SALE- DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPAn aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma, rampaging across the Caribbean, has produced sustained winds at 295 kilometres per hour (183 miles per hour) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said on September 7. / AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY / GERBEN VAN ES / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO ARCHIVES - NO SALE- DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPCORRECTION - An aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma, on the Princess Juliana International Airport and Simpson Bay Beach, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma, rampaging across the Caribbean, has produced sustained winds at 295 kilometres per hour (183 miles per hour) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said on September 7. / AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY / GERBEN VAN ES / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / �The erroneous mention appearing in the metadata of this photo by GERBEN VAN ES has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [SIMPSON BAY BEACH] instead of [MAHO BEACH. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.�
-
AFPAn aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma, rampaging across the Caribbean, has produced sustained winds at 295 kilometres per hour (183 miles per hour) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said on September 7. / AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY / GERBEN VAN ES / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPMIAMI BEACH, FL - SEPTEMBER 07: People pack up their car to evacuate as the city prepares for the approaching Hurricane Irma on September 7, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. Current tracks for Hurricane Irma shows that it could hit south Florida this weekend. Mark Wilson/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPAn aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma on Maho beach, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma, rampaging across the Caribbean, has produced sustained winds at 295 kilometres per hour (183 miles per hour) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said on September 7. / AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY / GERBEN VAN ES / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPMIAMI BEACH, FL - SEPTEMBER 07: Workers put up a metal covering over a window as the city prepares for the approaching Hurricane Irma on September 7, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. Current tracks for Hurricane Irma shows that it could hit south Florida this weekend. Mark Wilson/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
-
AFPAn aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma, rampaging across the Caribbean, has produced sustained winds at 295 kilometres per hour (183 miles per hour) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said on September 7. / AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY / GERBEN VAN ES / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO ARCHIVES - NO SALE- DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPAn aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma, rampaging across the Caribbean, has produced sustained winds at 295 kilometres per hour (183 miles per hour) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said on September 7. / AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY AND AFP PHOTO / GERBEN VAN ES / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPA photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows a car on the beach in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPA photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows a car on the beach in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPA photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows cars on the beach in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPA photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows a damaged home in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPThis satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows (L-R) Category 1, Hurricane Katia; Category 5, Hurricane Irma and, Category 1, Hurricane Jose at 1300UTC on September 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB / Jose ROMERO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPThis image provided by the Antigua & Barbuda Broadcasting Services on September 07, 2017 shows inhabitants and police officer walking beside a destroyed house on the Island of Barbuda after Hurricane Irma hit the Island. Hurricane Irma on Thursday slashed its way through the Caribbean towards the United States, transforming tropical island paradises into scenes of death and ruin. / AFP PHOTO / Antigua & Barbuda Broadcasting Services / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Antigua & Barbuda Broadcasting Services " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPThis image provided by the Antigua & Barbuda Broadcasting Services on September 07, 2017 shows police officer walking beside destroyed houses on the Island of Barbuda after Hurricane Irma hit the Island. Hurricane Irma on Thursday slashed its way through the Caribbean towards the United States, transforming tropical island paradises into scenes of death and ruin. / AFP PHOTO / Antigua & Barbuda Broadcasting Services / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Antigua & Barbuda Broadcasting Services " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPThis image provided by the Antigua & Barbuda Broadcasting Services on September 07, 2017 shows a destroyed house on the Island of Barbuda after Hurricane Irma hit the Island. Hurricane Irma on Thursday slashed its way through the Caribbean towards the United States, transforming tropical island paradises into scenes of death and ruin. / AFP PHOTO / Antigua & Barbuda Broadcasting Services / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Antigua & Barbuda Broadcasting Services " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPThis image provided by the Antigua & Barbuda Broadcasting Services on September 07, 2017 shows the Prime Minister Gaston Browne with a fire department officer on the Island of Barbuda after Hurricane Irma hit the Island. Hurricane Irma on Thursday slashed its way through the Caribbean towards the United States, transforming tropical island paradises into scenes of death and ruin. / AFP PHOTO / Antigua & Barbuda Broadcasting Services / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Antigua & Barbuda Broadcasting Services " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A surfer walks into the ocean in the waters of La Pared Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Luquillo, on September 7, 2017. One of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record, the rare Category 5 hurricane churned westward off the northern coast of Puerto Rico early Thursday on a potential collision course with south Florida, where at-risk areas were evacuated. / AFP PHOTO / Ricardo ARDUENGO
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A woman pulls a travel case on a rock scattered road in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7, 2017. One of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record, the rare Category 5 hurricane churned westward off the northern coast of Puerto Rico early Thursday on a potential collision course with south Florida, where at-risk areas were evacuated. / AFP PHOTO / Ricardo ARDUENGO
-
AFPA surfer rides a wave in the waters at La Pared Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Luquillo, on September 7, 2017. One of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record, the rare Category 5 hurricane churned westward off the northern coast of Puerto Rico early Thursday on a potential collision course with south Florida, where at-risk areas were evacuated. / AFP PHOTO / Ricardo ARDUENGO
-
AFPA surfer walks into the ocean in the waters of La Pared Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Luquillo, on September 7, 2017. One of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record, the rare Category 5 hurricane churned westward off the northern coast of Puerto Rico early Thursday on a potential collision course with south Florida, where at-risk areas were evacuated. / AFP PHOTO / Ricardo ARDUENGO
-
AFPA surfer walks into the ocean in the waters of La Pared Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Luquillo, on September 7, 2017. One of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record, the rare Category 5 hurricane churned westward off the northern coast of Puerto Rico early Thursday on a potential collision course with south Florida, where at-risk areas were evacuated. / AFP PHOTO / Ricardo ARDUENGO
-
AFPA power pole hangs from power lines on a road in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, on September 7, 2017. One of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record, the rare Category 5 hurricane churned westward off the northern coast of Puerto Rico early Thursday on a potential collision course with south Florida, where at-risk areas were evacuated. / AFP PHOTO / Ricardo ARDUENGO
-
AFPPalm trees lie in the water in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7, 2017. One of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record, the rare Category 5 hurricane churned westward off the northern coast of Puerto Rico early Thursday on a potential collision course with south Florida, where at-risk areas were evacuated. / AFP PHOTO / Ricardo ARDUENGO
-
AFPA worker removes debris from a road with a gas powered blower in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, on September 7, 2017. One of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record, the rare Category 5 hurricane churned westward off the northern coast of Puerto Rico early Thursday on a potential collision course with south Florida, where at-risk areas were evacuated. / AFP PHOTO / Ricardo ARDUENGO
-
AFPThis handout picture released on the Twitter account of Anna Mazur on September 7, 2017 shows the damaged Casino Royale, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. Powerful Hurricane Irma cut a swathe of deadly destruction as it roared through the Caribbean, claiming at least nine lives and turning the tropical islands of St Martin and Barbuda into mountains of rubble. / AFP PHOTO / TWITTER AND AFP PHOTO / Anna MAZUR / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / TWITTER / ANNA MAZUR" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPThis handout picture released on the Twitter account of Anna Mazur on September 7, 2017 shows the damaged Casino Royale, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. Powerful Hurricane Irma cut a swathe of deadly destruction as it roared through the Caribbean, claiming at least nine lives and turning the tropical islands of St Martin and Barbuda into mountains of rubble. / AFP PHOTO / TWITTER AND AFP PHOTO / Anna MAZUR / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / TWITTER / ANNA MAZUR" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPTOPSHOT - An aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma, rampaging across the Caribbean, has produced sustained winds at 295 kilometres per hour (183 miles per hour) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said on September 7. / AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY AND AFP PHOTO / GERBEN VAN ES / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPTOPSHOT - The Desir family wait next to their house as they prepare to go to a shelter to await the arrival of Hurricane Irma, in Cap-Haitien, on September 7, 2017. Irma was expected to hit the northern edges of the Dominican Republic and Haiti later Thursday, continuing past eastern Cuba before veering north towards Florida. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPThis handout picture released on the Twitter account of Anna Mazur on September 7, 2017 shows debris in a swimming pool at a resort, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. Powerful Hurricane Irma cut a swathe of deadly destruction as it roared through the Caribbean, claiming at least nine lives and turning the tropical islands of St Martin and Barbuda into mountains of rubble. / AFP PHOTO / TWITTER AND AFP PHOTO / Anna MAZUR / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / TWITTER / ANNA MAZUR" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A photo taken on September 7, 2017 shows ships wrecked ashore, in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the island of Saint-Martin in the northeast Caribbean, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows the Hotel Mercure in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, during the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows cars piled on top of one another in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows a car on the beach in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows broken palm trees on the beach of the Hotel Mercure in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPTOPSHOT - Residents of the Shada neighborhood in Cap-Haitien on September 7, 2017, as Hurricane Irma approaches. Irma was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 185 mph (295 kph) as it followed a projected path that would see it hit the northern edges of the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday, continuing past eastern Cuba before veering north for Florida. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPTOPSHOT - People walk through damage on September 7, 2017, in a sand-covered street of Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the island of Saint-Martin in the northeast Caribbean, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows a car turned onto its side in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPTOPSHOT - A resident takes cover from the rain in Cap-Haitien on September 7, 2017, as Hurricane Irma approaches. Irma was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 185 mph (295 kph) as it followed a projected path that would see it hit the northern edges of the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday, continuing past eastern Cuba before veering north for Florida. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPTOPSHOT - (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 7, 2017 shows panoramic photos taken on September 6, 2017 of the Hotel Mercure in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, during and after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
AFPThis handout picture released on the Twitter account of Quentin Liou on September 7, 2017 shows a house reduced to rubble on the French administered territory of Saint Barthelemy, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. Powerful Hurricane Irma cut a swathe of deadly destruction as it roared through the Caribbean, claiming at least nine lives and turning the tropical islands of St Martin and Barbuda into mountains of rubble. / AFP PHOTO / TWITTER / Quentin LIOU / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / TWITTER / QUENTIN LIOU" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
-
AFPResidents of the Shada neighborhood in Cap-Haitien on September 7, 2017, as Hurricane Irma approaches. Irma was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 185 mph (295 kph) as it followed a projected path that would see it hit the northern edges of the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday, continuing past eastern Cuba before veering north for Florida. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
-
AFPA photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows damage outside the "Mercure" hotel in Marigot, on the Bay of Nettle, on the island of Saint-Martin in the northeast Caribbean, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
-
-
AFPAn aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma, rampaging across the Caribbean, has produced sustained winds at 295 kilometres per hour (183 miles per hour) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said on September 7. / AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY AND AFP PHOTO / GERBEN VAN ES / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Autrefois commune de la Guadeloupe, celle que l'on surnomme familièrement «Saint-Barth» s'en est séparée depuis 2007, tout en restant française.
Lieu de villégiature des vedettes, elle accueille de nombreux riches résidents étrangers, surtout américains. Grâce à son statut de port franc, les habitants sont non imposables sur le revenu.
Saint-Martin
L'île de Saint-Martin (à 25 km de Saint-Barthélemy) est soumise à une double souveraineté, française et néerlandaise, depuis le XVIIe siècle.
La partie française, qui depuis 2007 ne fait plus partie de la Guadeloupe, compte quelque 35 000 habitants.
La partie néerlandaise, Sint Maarten, avec 45.000 habitants, est dotée de son propre gouvernement et de son Parlement, au sein du Royaume des Pays-Bas
Port franc, Saint-Martin vit essentiellement du tourisme. La partie néerlandaise concentre 96% des arrivées avec 2,5 millions de visiteurs en 2014.
Donald Trump possède une propriété à Saint-Martin.
Ce petit archipel britannique de 15 000 habitants se situe à moins de 10 km au nord de Saint-Martin.
Outre le tourisme, son économie repose principalement sur le secteur bancaire étranger et les sociétés offshores.
Ancienne colonie espagnole devenue territoire américain à la fin du XIXe siècle, l'île de 3,5 millions d'habitants dispose depuis les années 1950 de son propre gouvernement, sous un statut d'État libre associé aux États-Unis.
L'île, qui croule sous une dette de 74 milliards de dollars, a déclaré en mai 2017 le plus gros processus de faillite jamais lancé par une entité locale aux États-Unis. Face au chômage, près d'un habitant sur dix a quitté l'île ces dix dernières années.
Le clip «Despacito» du chanteur portoricain Luis Fonsi, tourné sur l'île, est devenu en août la vidéo la plus visionnée sur YouTube.
La République dominicaine occupe les deux tiers de l'île d'Hispaniola, entre Cuba et Porto Rico. Elle se partage l'île avec Haïti, frère ennemi dont elle est devenue indépendante en 1844.
Ce pays de 10,65 millions d'habitants est devenu la première destination touristique des Caraïbes. Sa principale production agricole est le sucre de canne.
Il a bénéficié d'une des plus fortes croissances régionales au cours des 25 dernières années, et le taux de pauvreté est descendu à 30,5% de la population en 2016 contre 36,4% deux ans plus tôt, selon la Banque mondiale.
Haïti est le pays le plus pauvre du continent américain. Près de 60% des 10,4 millions d'Haïtiens vivent avec moins de deux dollars par jour.
En janvier 2010, un séisme de magnitude 7 a dévasté la capitale Port-au-Prince et sa région et fait quelque 220 000 morts et plus de 1,5 million de sans-abri.
Les espoirs d'un développement économique ont à nouveau été anéantis par le passage du dévastateur ouragan Matthew en octobre 2016 (plus de 500 morts). Dans le sud, plus de 800 000 personnes ont besoin en urgence d'aide alimentaire, selon l'ONU.
Sous domination espagnole puis française, Haïti est devenu en 1804 la première république noire indépendante. Depuis, l'histoire du pays a été marquée par une succession de dictatures, entrecoupées de quelques alternances démocratiques et d'occupations étrangères. Jovenel Moïse, élu en novembre 2016, est le 58e président.
Cet archipel britannique de l'océan Atlantique, à 240 km au nord d'Haïti, compte une trentaine d'îles réparties en deux groupes : les îles Turks et les îles Caïcos.
Renommé pour ses plages de sable blanc et ses spots de plongée, ce mini archipel de 51 500 habitants attire chaque années plus d'un million de touristes, surtout britanniques, et quelques vedettes telles que le guitariste des Stones Keith Richards
L'activité touristique est complétée par les différents services financiers offerts par ce territoire à la réputation de paradis fiscal.
Les Bahamas, où Christophe Colomb toucha terre en 1492 sont un archipel de 700 îlots, dont 39 habités, à 80 kilomètres de la Floride.
Elle constitue une terre de transit pour les migrants cherchant à rejoindre les États-Unis et une plaque tournante pour le trafic de drogue.
Les habitants (391.200 en 2016) sont majoritairement des descendants d'esclaves.
Le tourisme, en provenance surtout des États-Unis, est la principale ressource du pays.
Les Bahamas ont été retirées en 2010 de la «liste grise» des paradis fiscaux par l'Organisation de coopération et de développement économiques (OCDE).
L'archipel est indépendant depuis 2013 et membre du Commonwealth, avec pour chef d'État Elizabeth II.