Des images surréelles de la dévastation causée par Irma

***Voyez ci-dessus les images de la destruction à Saint-Thomas***
Au moment où la Floride se prépare au pire à l’approche d’Irma, ouragan rétrogradé vendredi matin en catégorie 4, les images des dégâts causés par la tempête cyclonique dans les Caraïbes montrent des scènes de désolation.
Irma a fait au moins 17 morts sur son passage et a anéanti plusieurs des îles des Caraïbes, Antigua-et-Barbuda, Saint-Barthélemy, Saint-Martin, Anguilla notamment, ont été gravement touchées par la tempête monstre.
AFPTOPSHOT - People stand walk damage on September 7, 2017 on the French Carribean island of Saint-Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 rushed to provide water, emergency rations and rescue teams to territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, with aid efforts complicated by damage to local airports and harbours. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed four people were killed and 50 more injured. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
AFPTOPSHOT - People look at damage on September 7, 2017, in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the island of Saint-Martin in the northeast Caribbean, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
AFPA picture taken on September 7, 2017 shows wreckages in Marigot on the French Carribean island of Saint-Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
AFPA picture taken on September 7, 2017 shows firefighters at work near a damaged building in Grand-Case on the French Carribean island of Saint-Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
AFPA picture taken on September 7, 2017 shows inhabitants of the Sandy town neighborhood clearing off wreckages in a street in Marigot on the French Carribean island of Saint-Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
AFPIn a handout picture released by the British Ministry of Defence on September 8, 2017 a British Army Royal Logistics Corps Mexeflote landing raft is used to land vehicles and a generator on Sandy Bay Village beach during a disaster relief operation in Anguilla in the Eastern Caribbean on September 7, 2017. The Royal Navy landing ship RFA Mounts Bay has delivered six tonnes of emergency aid to Anguilla, the British Overseas Territory devastated by Hurricane Irma, and will shortly arrive in the British Virgin Islands to provide further support, the MOD said on September 8. Hurricane Irma ripped through the Caribbean leaving a trail of devastation and killing 17 as it barrelled towards the United States where up to a million people have been told to flee. / AFP PHOTO / MOD / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / MOD / CROWN COPYRIGHT 2017 " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVE - TO BE USED WITHIN 2 DAYS FROM SEPTEMBER 8, 2017 (48 HOURS), EXCEPT FOR MAGAZINES WHICH CAN PRINT THE PICTURE WHEN FIRST REPORTING ON THE EVENT /
AFPIn a handout picture released by the British Ministry of Defence on September 8, 2017 a Royal Navy officer from RFA Mounts Bay liaises on Sandy Bay Village beach with a member of the Anguilla disaster relief organisation during a disaster relief operation in Anguilla in the Eastern Caribbean on September 7, 2017. RFA Mounts Bay has delivered six tonnes of emergency aid to Anguilla, the British Overseas Territory devastated by Hurricane Irma, and will shortly arrive in the British Virgin Islands to provide further support, the MOD said on September 8. Hurricane Irma ripped through the Caribbean leaving a trail of devastation and killing 17 as it barrelled towards the United States where up to a million people have been told to flee. / AFP PHOTO / MOD / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / MOD / CROWN COPYRIGHT 2017 " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVE - TO BE USED WITHIN 2 DAYS FROM SEPTEMBER 8, 2017 (48 HOURS), EXCEPT FOR MAGAZINES WHICH CAN PRINT THE PICTURE WHEN FIRST REPORTING ON THE EVENT /
AFPIn a handout picture released by the British Ministry of Defence on September 8, 2017 British Army Royal Logistics Corps personnel conduct a recce ahead of landing personnel, stores and vehicles during a disaster relief operation in Anguilla in the Eastern Caribbean on September 7, 2017. RFA Mounts Bay has delivered six tonnes of emergency aid to Anguilla, the British Overseas Territory devastated by Hurricane Irma, and will shortly arrive in the British Virgin Islands to provide further support, the MOD said on September 8. Hurricane Irma ripped through the Caribbean leaving a trail of devastation and killing 17 as it barrelled towards the United States where up to a million people have been told to flee. / AFP PHOTO / MOD / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / MOD / CROWN COPYRIGHT 2017 " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVE - TO BE USED WITHIN 2 DAYS FROM SEPTEMBER 8, 2017 (48 HOURS), EXCEPT FOR MAGAZINES WHICH CAN PRINT THE PICTURE WHEN FIRST REPORTING ON THE EVENT /
AFPIn a handout picture released by the British Ministry of Defence on September 8, 2017 a Royal Navy officer from RFA Mounts Bay (R) and a member of the British Army Royal Logistics Corps (L) conduct a recce ahead of landing personnel, stores and vehicles during a disaster relief operation in Anguilla in the Eastern Caribbean on September 7, 2017. RFA Mounts Bay has delivered six tonnes of emergency aid to Anguilla, the British Overseas Territory devastated by Hurricane Irma, and will shortly arrive in the British Virgin Islands to provide further support, the MOD said on September 8. Hurricane Irma ripped through the Caribbean leaving a trail of devastation and killing 17 as it barrelled towards the United States where up to a million people have been told to flee. / AFP PHOTO / MOD / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / MOD / CROWN COPYRIGHT 2017 " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVE - TO BE USED WITHIN 2 DAYS FROM SEPTEMBER 8, 2017 (48 HOURS), EXCEPT FOR MAGAZINES WHICH CAN PRINT THE PICTURE WHEN FIRST REPORTING ON THE EVENT /
AFPAn undated handout picture acquired from the facebook account of Hubert Haciski on September 8, 2017, shows recent damages on the island of Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, after it was hit by Hurricane Irma. Britain flew additional aid supplies to the Caribbean on September 8, 2017, after Hurricane Irma flattened homes and schools and flooded hospitals, causing the British Virgin Islands to declare a state of emergency. / AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / Hubert HACISKI / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HUBERT HACISKI" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
AFPTOPSHOT - Marie Charlotte walks through water near her house that was flooded, in Malfeti, in the city of Fort Liberte, in the north east of Haiti, on September 8, 2017, during the passage of Hurricane Irma. Irma has been downgraded to a Category Four hurricane but is still extremely dangerous, the National Hurricane Center said. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
AFPMaria walks in the water in her house that was flooded, in Malfeti, in the city of Fort Liberte, in the north east of Haiti, on September 8, 2017, during the passage of Hurricane Irma. Irma has been downgraded to a Category Four hurricane but is still extremely dangerous, the National Hurricane Center said. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
AFPMaria walks in the water inside of her house that was flooded for the overflow of a river, in the north east of Haiti, on September 8, 2017, during the passage of Hurricane Irma. Irma has been downgraded to a Category Four hurricane but is still extremely dangerous, the National Hurricane Center said. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
AFPA group of children plays on a platform, just above a flooded river, in the north east of Haiti, on September 8, 2017, during the passage of Hurricane Irma. Irma has been downgraded to a Category Four hurricane but is still extremely dangerous, the National Hurricane Center said. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
AFPPeople sit on a tree next to a flooded river, in the north east of Haiti, on September 8, 2017, during the passage of Hurricane Irma. Irma has been downgraded to a Category Four hurricane but is still extremely dangerous, the National Hurricane Center said. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
AFPTOPSHOT - This handout photograph provided courtesy of the Dutch Department of Defense on September 7, 2017 shows houses and cars damaged after the passage of Hurricane Irma on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma, rampaging across the Caribbean, has produced sustained winds at 295 kilometres per hour (183 miles per hour) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said on September 7. / AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY / GERBEN VAN ES / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
AFPTOPSHOT - Debris and trash is seen on a beach in Cap-Haitien on September 7, 2017, as Hurricane Irma approaches. Irma was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 185 mph (295 kph) as it followed a projected path that would see it hit the northern edges of the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday, continuing past eastern Cuba before veering north for Florida. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
AFPTOPSHOT - A photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows damage outside the "Mercure" hotel in Marigot, on the Bay of Nettle, on the island of Saint-Martin in the northeast Caribbean, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
AFPTOPSHOT - A man reacts as stands in his destroyed home on September 7, 2017 in Orient Bay on the French Carribean island of Saint-Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 rushed to provide water, emergency rations and rescue teams to territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, with aid efforts complicated by damage to local airports and harbours. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed four people were killed and 50 more injured. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
AFPThis handout picture released on the Facebook account of Carole Greaux on September 6, 2017 shows a flooded street in Gustavia, on the French administered territory of Saint Barthelemy, during the passage of Hurricane Irma. Hurricane Irma ripped through the Caribbean, with its violent winds and torrential rains leaving a trail of devastation and killing 12 as it barreled towards the United States where up to a million people were told to flee. / AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK / Carole GREAUX / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK / CAROLE GREAUX " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
AFPTOPSHOT - A man stands on the sidewalk in the rain in the La Cienaga neighborhood on September 7, 2017, as Hurricane Irma approaches. Irma was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 185 mph (295 kph) as it followed a projected path that would see it hit the northern edges of the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday, continuing past eastern Cuba before veering north for Florida. / AFP PHOTO / Erika SANTELICES
AFPCubans put their fishing boats in safe places on September 7, 2017, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma, in Caibarien, Villa Clara province in central Cuba, 330 km east of Havana, where the hurricane is expected to hit. / AFP PHOTO / ADALBERTO ROQUE
AFPFrench Overseas Minister Annick Girardin (C) and President of the Saint-Martin French collectivity Daniel Gibbes (L) look at damage on September 7, 2017 in Orient Bay on the French Carribean island of Saint-Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 rushed to provide water, emergency rations and rescue teams to territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, with aid efforts complicated by damage to local airports and harbours. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed four people were killed and 50 more injured. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
AFPFrench Overseas Minister Annick Girardin (R) and President of the Saint-Martin French collectivity Daniel Gibbes (L) look at damage on September 7, 2017 in Orient Bay on the French Carribean island of Saint-Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 rushed to provide water, emergency rations and rescue teams to territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, with aid efforts complicated by damage to local airports and harbours. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed four people were killed and 50 more injured. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
AFPFrench Overseas Minister Annick Girardin (3R) and President of the Saint-Martin French collectivity Daniel Gibbes (L) look at damage on September 7, 2017 in Orient Bay on the French Carribean island of Saint-Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 rushed to provide water, emergency rations and rescue teams to territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, with aid efforts complicated by damage to local airports and harbours. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed four people were killed and 50 more injured. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
AFPA man refuels his car on September 7, 2017 on the French Carribean island of Saint-Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 rushed to provide water, emergency rations and rescue teams to territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, with aid efforts complicated by damage to local airports and harbours. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed four people were killed and 50 more injured. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
AFPDebris and trash is seen on a beach in Cap-Haitien on September 7, 2017, as Hurricane Irma approaches. Irma was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 185 mph (295 kph) as it followed a projected path that would see it hit the northern edges of the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday, continuing past eastern Cuba before veering north for Florida. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
AFP(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 7, 2017 shows panoramic photos taken on September 6, 2017 of the Hotel Mercure in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, during and after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU
AFPFishermen move a boat inland as Hurricane Irma approaches Cap-Haitien, on September 7, 2017. Irma was expected to hit the northern edges of the Dominican Republic and Haiti later Thursday, continuing past eastern Cuba before veering north towards Florida. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL
AFPCORRECTION - An aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma, on the Princess Juliana International Airport and Simpson Bay Beach, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma, rampaging across the Caribbean, has produced sustained winds at 295 kilometres per hour (183 miles per hour) for more than 33 hours, making it the longest-lasting, top-intensity cyclone ever recorded, France's weather service said on September 7. / AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY / GERBEN VAN ES / Netherlands OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / �The erroneous mention appearing in the metadata of this photo by GERBEN VAN ES has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [SIMPSON BAY BEACH] instead of [MAHO BEACH. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.�
AFPMIAMI BEACH, FL - SEPTEMBER 07: Workers put up a metal covering over a window as the city prepares for the approaching Hurricane Irma on September 7, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. Current tracks for Hurricane Irma shows that it could hit south Florida this weekend. Mark Wilson/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
Les îles vierges ont également été durement frappées par le cyclone.
Une entreprise spécialisée en tours d’hélicoptères dans cette région du monde a mis en ligne plusieurs vidéos de la dévastation surréelle.
Caribbean Buzz a placé sur sa page Facebook plusieurs vidéos de la destruction de plusieurs îles, telle qu’on peut la voir du haut des airs.