Kate Winslet et Leonardo DiCaprio: L’amour est-il passé du grand écran à la réalité?

AFP

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Actress Kate Winslet (L) and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, winner of the Best Actor award for 'The Revenant,' celebrate onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==