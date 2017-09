«Hey Irma, la Corée du Nord... c’est par là !»

AFP

As Hurrcane Irma approaches Florida September 8, 2017 residents of Titusville, near Kennedy Space Center, have arleady exhausted the lumber yards of plywood used to board up windows. Irma is expected to arrive in the area Sunday afternoon, September 10th. Warning that Irma would be worse than Hurricane Andrew, which killed 65 people in 1992, Florida's governor said all of the state's 20.6 million inhabitants should be prepared to evacuate. / AFP PHOTO / BRUCE WEAVER