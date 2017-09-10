La mer déborde en plein centre-ville de Miami

L’ouragan Irma qui souffle durement sur Miami a commencé à causer des débordements côtiers au centre-ville, un endroit qui n’avait jamais été inondé par le passé.
La montée des eaux est particulièrement impressionnante dans le secteur de l’avenue Brickell, au centre-ville, comme le montrent les images du journaliste Brian Entin, sur Twitter.
Notre envoyé spécial, en direct du centre-ville a pu constater que la tempête cyclonique souffle sans relâche sur la ville. Des bruits de débris, et de métal se font entendre, un son très particulier pour notre journaliste sur place.
MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: An awning is torn from a building from the high winds of Hurricane Irma on September 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
«J’ai rarement entendu des bruits comme ça dans ma vie», a raconté en ondes Jean-François Guérin.
Des trombes d’eau se sont également formées près de la ville, un phénomène plutôt rare à cet endroit.