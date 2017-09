Des milliers de personnes en fuite, parfois sans vivre ni eau

AFP

Rohingya Muslim refugees walk towards a temporary location to build a makeshift shelter, after crossing the border from Myanamar, near the Bangladeshi town of Teknaf on September 10, 2017. Rohingya militants, whose August 25 raids in Myanmar's Rakhine State sparked an army crackdown that has seen nearly 300,000 of the Muslim minority flee to Bangladesh, on Sunday declared an immediate unilateral one-month ceasefire. Bedraggled and exhausted Rohingya refugees have arrived in huge numbers in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar area for over two weeks, while tens of thousands more are believed to be on the move inside Rakhine, many in desperate conditions after more than a fortnight without shelter, food and water. / AFP PHOTO / Munir UZ ZAMAN