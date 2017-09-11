Irma: la Croix-Rouge déploie son aide sur le terrain

Alors que l’ouragan Irma a semé la dévastation sur son passage, autant dans les Antilles qu’en Floride, la Croix-Rouge s’affaire maintenant à déployer son aide sur le terrain pour porter assistance aux sinistrés du puissant cyclone.
En entrevue à Mario Dumont, le directeur des opérations d’urgence à la Croix-Rouge canadienne a affirmé qu’Haïti était entre autres un endroit préoccupant «en raison de sa vulnérabilité». L’organisme a aussi acheminé du matériel d’urgence en Floride où les sinistrés se comptent par milliers.
«Ce qui est important, c’est de rétablir l’approvisionnement en eau potable et de remettre des toits sur les structures endommagées pour que les gens ne soient pas exposés aux éléments», explique M. Taschereau.
Pour ce faire, la Croix-Rouge distribue notamment des toiles pour couvrir les toitures endommagées et des trousses d’hygiène «pour prévenir des maladies qui pourraient arriver plus tard».
-
AFPNAPLES, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: People walk through downed trees the morning after Hurricane Irma swept through the area on September 11, 2017 in Fort Myers, Florida. Hurricane Irma made another landfall near Naples yesterday after inundating the Florida Keys. Electricity was out in much of the region with localized flooding. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPBONITA SPRINGS, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: Cars make their away through a flooded street the morning after Hurricane Irma swept through the area on September 11, 2017 in Bonita Springs, Florida. Hurricane Irma made another landfall near Naples yesterday after inundating the Florida Keys. Electricity was out in much of the region with localized flooding. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPNAPLES, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: People walk through downed trees the morning after Hurricane Irma swept through the area on September 11, 2017 in Fort Myers, Florida. Hurricane Irma made another landfall near Naples yesterday after inundating the Florida Keys. Electricity was out in much of the region with localized flooding. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPA couple walks down Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida, on September 10, 2017, where the bay has receded ahead of expected storm surge from Hurricane Irma. Irma regained strength to a Category 4 storm early Sunday as it began pummeling Florida and threatening landfall within hours. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON
AFPA victim of Hurricane Irma sits at a store front on September 11, 2017, in Miami. Irma weakened early Monday to a tropical storm as it continued on a northward path through Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. As of 8 am (1200 GMT), Irma was about 105 miles (170 kilometers) northwest of Tampa, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kilometers per hour). Early reports of Irma's aftermath seemed to show that damage in Florida from the massive storm were not as bad as initially feared. / AFP PHOTO / Jose ROMERO
AFPA convoy of electric utility trucks moves through North Miami after the passage of Hurricane Irma on September 11, 2017. Irma weakened early Monday to a tropical storm as it continued on a northward path through Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. As of 8 am (1200 GMT), Irma was about 105 miles (170 kilometers) northwest of Tampa, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kilometers per hour). Early reports of Irma's aftermath seemed to show that damage in Florida from the massive storm were not as bad as initially feared. / AFP PHOTO / Michele Eve SANDBERG
Le directeur des opérations d’urgence à la Croix-Rouge canadienne affirme cependant que l’organisme avait prévu le coup.
«Déjà dans les jours qui ont précédé le passage de l’ouragan, on avait positionné du personnel et du matériel pour être en mesure d’être sur place au moment où les besoins allaient se faire sentir. Dès le passage de l’ouragan, nos équipes et celles de la Croix-Rouge locale se sont mises à distribuer de l’assistance, ouvrir des centres d’hébergement et elles sont en train de faire des évaluations pour voir quelle assistance internationale devrait être déployée.»
Chose certaine, la Croix-Rouge prévoit que les besoins ne seront pas nécessaires qu’à court termine.
«Comme on l’a vu au Québec au printemps dernier, même une fois que l’eau est retirée, ça ne veut pas dire que la situation est terminée. Il y a beaucoup de travail de reconstruction, d’inspection et, pendant ce temps, les gens ont besoin d’être accompagnés», conclut Jean-Pierre Taschereau.
Pour faire un don, visitez le site CroixRouge.ca ou téléphonez au 1 800 418-1111.