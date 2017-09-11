Les vents les plus puissants enregistrés à Naples

AFP

NAPLES, FL - SEPTEMBER 09: Metal siding is placed in front of a business in downtown Naples before the arrival of Hurricane Irma into Southwest Florida on September 9, 2017 in Naples, Florida. The Naples area could begin to feel hurricane-force winds from Irma by 11 a.m. Sunday and experience wind gusts over 100 mph from Sunday through Monday. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==