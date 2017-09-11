Les vents les plus puissants enregistrés à Naples

L’ouragan Irma qui a frappé de plein fouet la Floride dimanche a laissé des traces spectaculaires sur son passage.
Au moment où la tempête, désormais une tempête tropicale, poursuit sa course vers la Géorgie, la NOAA a publié sur son site la vitesse des pointes de vent au plus fort de la tempête.
AFPNAPLES, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: People walk through downed trees the morning after Hurricane Irma swept through the area on September 11, 2017 in Fort Myers, Florida. Hurricane Irma made another landfall near Naples yesterday after inundating the Florida Keys. Electricity was out in much of the region with localized flooding. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPBONITA SPRINGS, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: Cars make their away through a flooded street the morning after Hurricane Irma swept through the area on September 11, 2017 in Bonita Springs, Florida. Hurricane Irma made another landfall near Naples yesterday after inundating the Florida Keys. Electricity was out in much of the region with localized flooding. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFPA couple walks down Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida, on September 10, 2017, where the bay has receded ahead of expected storm surge from Hurricane Irma. Irma regained strength to a Category 4 storm early Sunday as it began pummeling Florida and threatening landfall within hours. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON
Les informations publiées demeurent préliminaires, mais voici une liste dressée par la chaîne KHOU, basée en Floride.
- Naples: 229 km/h
- Marco Island: 209 km/h
- Lely: 196 km/h km/h
- Big Pine Key: 193 km/h
- Quail Creek Estates: 180 km/h
- North Perry Airport: 175 km/h
- Key Biscayne: 159 km/h
- Miami International Airport: 159 km/h
- North Perry Airport: 158 km/h
- Sweetwater: 154 km/h
- Ocean Reef: 150 km/h
- Key Largo: 148 km/h
- Key West: 146 km/h
- Fort Myers: 124 km/h
- Flagler Beach: 134 km/h
- South Miami: 129
- Ft. Lauderdale: 126
-J acksonville International Airport: 121
- Pompano Beach: 98
Données plus précises pour la région de Tampa.
- Clearwater: 124
- Bartow: 121
- St. Petersburg: 104