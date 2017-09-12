Le ravitaillement en essence est difficile, le port toujours fermé

L’essence se fait toujours extrêmement rare en Floride à la suite du passage de l’ouragan Irma.
La situation est tendue et de nombreux automobilistes doivent patienter de longues minutes avant de pouvoir faire le plein, lorsqu’il est possible de le faire.
Selon les observations de notre envoyé spécial en Floride Jean-François Guérin, au moins 90 % des stations-service situées dans la grande région de Miami sont fermées.
Le ravitaillement des stations-service pourrait prendre plus de temps que prévu initialement.
AFPNAPLES, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: People walk through downed trees the morning after Hurricane Irma swept through the area on September 11, 2017 in Fort Myers, Florida. Hurricane Irma made another landfall near Naples yesterday after inundating the Florida Keys. Electricity was out in much of the region with localized flooding. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
C’est que le port des Everglades, fermé en raison du passage de l’ouragan monstre n’a pas repris ses activités, mardi matin.
L’essence, ainsi que de nombreux biens de consommation essentiels, entrent en Floride en passant par ce point stratégique.
Le port devait d’abord rouvrir lundi, mais les vérifications de la garde côtière américaine n’étaient pas terminées, et la circulation vers le port était suspendue.
Toutefois les installations pourraient être à nouveau accessibles en journée mardi.
Mardi matin, trois bateaux de croisières, trois pétroliers et trois porte-conteneurs attendaient de pouvoir y accoster, selon un message Twitter envoyé par l’organisation portuaire.
Le port des Everglades accueille douze terminaux pétroliers, cinq d’entre-deux étaient en activité mardi, remplissant des camions-citernes en direction des stations-service.
Cinq autres terminaux devraient être en mesure de rouvrir en journée mardi.