Le ravitaillement en essence est difficile, le port toujours fermé

AFP

A victim of Hurricane Irma sits at a store front on September 11, 2017, in Miami. Irma weakened early Monday to a tropical storm as it continued on a northward path through Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. As of 8 am (1200 GMT), Irma was about 105 miles (170 kilometers) northwest of Tampa, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kilometers per hour). Early reports of Irma's aftermath seemed to show that damage in Florida from the massive storm were not as bad as initially feared. / AFP PHOTO / Jose ROMERO