Un paléontologue canadien meurt mystérieusement sur un site archéologique

This handout photograph obtained August 31, 2017 courtesy of the City of Thornton in the western American state of Colorado shows the dinosaur skeleton and skull of a triceratops, which scientists from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) say has been lying in the location for 66 million years. Construction crews breaking ground on a new fire and police station north of Denver, Colorado unearthed the 66-million-year-old triceratops skeleton, sparking a flurry of scientific interest in this iconic herbivore. Diggers working on a site in Thornton -- population 137,000 -- encountered an immovable object on August 25. One of the workers thought it might be a fossil, so they called the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Curator Joseph Sertich arrived at the scene and identified the bones as belonging to a triceratops. / AFP PHOTO / CITY OF THORNTON / CITY OF THORNTON