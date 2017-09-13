Un paléontologue canadien meurt mystérieusement sur un site archéologique

Un célèbre paléontologue canadien, renommé pour son travail sur le terrain, est mort lundi, sur un site archéologique au Colorado.
Mike Getty, préparateur en chef des fossiles pour le Musée de la Nature et des Sciences de Denver, est mort après avoir contracté une maladie «inattendue», en travaillant sur l’excavation d’un rare tricératops, rapporte le Mail Online.
L’origine de cette maladie demeure inconnue, mais le musée où il œuvrait a précisé qu’aucun accident ne s’était produit sur le site en question.
Mike Getty, 50 ans, a grandi dans l’ouest du Canada, et s’est montré intéressé à la paléontologie depuis son plus jeune âge.
AFP
AFPThis handout photograph obtained August 31, 2017 courtesy of the City of Thornton shows scientists working on the site of a newly discovered skeleton and skull of a triceratops dinosaur in the city of Thornton in the western US state of Colorado. Construction crews breaking ground on a new fire and police station north of Denver, Colorado unearthed the 66-million-year-old triceratops skeleton, sparking a flurry of scientific interest in this iconic herbivore.
Il était apprécié de ses collègues, aimait la vie, et était un véritable leader. Tout le monde voulait être à ses côtés, qu’on avait d’ailleurs baptisés «la sphère Getty».
Un rare fossile de tricératops avait été découvert à la fin du mois d’août dernier sur un chantier de construction à Thornton, au nord de Denver. C’est à cet endroit que Mike Getty a perdu la vie.
Le site de recherche se trouvait au coin de la 132e avenue et la rue Quebec.
Mike Getty avait une énergie débordante, et a voyagé partout autour du globe pour travailler sur des fossiles, en passant par l’Argentine, le Madagascar, les États-Unis et le Canada.
Heureusement, le nom du chercheur est déjà entré dans l’histoire.
Ses collègues ont donné son nom à un dinosaure qu’il avait découvert en Utah en 2010 en l’appelant Utahceratops gettyi.